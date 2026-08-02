To Love-Ru Manga Gets New 1-Shot for 20th Anniversary

Image via Seven Seas Entertainment © Saki Hasemi, Kentaro Yabuki, Shueisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on July 27 that Kentarō Yabuki and Saki Hasemi 's To Love Ru manga will get a new 25-page one-shot story in the Jump Giga seasonal magazine to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. The summer issue ships on August 17 with a color opening manga for the one-shot.

Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs manga will also receive a new 17-page one-shot story to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Writer Saki Hasemi and artist Kentarō Yabuki 's To Love Ru manga premiered in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2006, and Shueisha published the series in 18 volumes.

The To LOVEru DARKNESS sequel manga launched in Jump SQ. in 2010 and ended in March 2017. The series also has 18 volumes.

Both manga inspired two television anime series adaptations, as well as several OVAs. Sentai Filmworks has released all four television anime adaptations in North America.

Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended in June 2020. The manga's 24th and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2020 and bundled an original video anime. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga series in English. A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll .