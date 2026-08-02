Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series High School Queen Confirms Lead Cast Ahead of 2027 Release

Production company confirms Se-jeong Kim, Hyun-sung Bae, Han-gyeol Jo will star in series

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

Studio Dragon, the production company for the live-action adaptation of the webtoon High School Queen, confirmed on July 31 that Se-jeong Kim, Hyun-sung Bae, and Han-gyeol Jo will star in the series. The fantasy action romance is scheduled to premiere on TVING, a Korean streaming platform, in 2027.

The series follows Queen Cheongha Kim, the greatest warrior of the Joseon Dynasty, who awakens 400 years later in the body of high school student Dajin Kim, a victim of school bullying. Combining the dignity of a queen with the instincts of a swordswoman, she sets out to confront those abusing power at her new school.

Se-jeong Kim will play both Cheongha Kim and Dajin Kim, while Hyun-sung Bae has been cast in dual roles as royal guard Won-joo Seong and kendo star Siwoo Seong. Han-gyeol Jo will portray King Nyeong Lee of Joseon and mysterious transfer student Doyoon Lee.

Written by critie and drawn by Nehae, High School Queen has been serialized on WEBTOON since 2024.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Cheongha Kim, a legendary swordswoman from the Joseon era, awakens centuries later in the body of Dajin Park, a quiet high school student. Armed with deadly combat skills, Cheongha must face school bullies, navigate the chaos of modern-day life, and find her place in a world far different from her own. The halls of Juwon High are about to meet a warrior unlike any they've seen before.

Fans can read the English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: YNA (Jin-ri Jang)