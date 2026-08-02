Witch on the Holy Night Film Reveals 'Double Visual,' Game's Smartphone Version with Same-Day Release as Film

Film, smartphone game version set for release on November 20

The Mahōtsukai no Yoru ( Witch on the Holy Night ) anime film stage presentation at the FGO Fes. 2026 event on Saturday revealed the film's "double visual" drawn by Type-Moon and ufotable . In addition, it was announced that the original visual novel game's smartphone version will release on November 20, the same day as the film's opening in Japan. Aniplex also streamed a video reveal of the film's "double visual."

The first visual is drawn by Type-Moon 's Hirokazu Koyama , who is in charge of the visual novel's graphics:

The second visual is drawn by the film's animation producer ufotable :

Witch on the Holy Night

Thefilm will open in Japan on November 20.

The film will feature returning cast:

Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki

as Aoko Aozaki Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji

as Alice Kuonji Yūsuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Sizuki

The story of the original Witch on the Holy Night visual novel is set in the late 1980s, and centers on protagonist Aoko Aozaki, one of two sister heirs to a long family line of modern mages. Although she is disinterested in magic, she is suddenly declared as the heir of their family's magical art, and reluctantly begins her apprenticeship under Alice Kuonji, a young witch who lives in a lonely manor atop a hill. Aoko balances her duties of learning the arcane, while also serving as her school's student council president. She also makes the acquaintance of Sōjūrō Shizuki (romanized as Soujyuro Sizuki in the English version of the game), a new transfer student who is unfamiliar with much of the modern world, and contends with the plots of her older sister Tōko Aozaki, who feels that her birthright has been denied.

Type-Moon most recently released the game on Steam in December 2023.

Aniplex released the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch version of the game in the West in December 2022, on the same day as the game's Japanese release date. The PS4 and Switch versions have sold more than 150,000 copies worldwide.

Mahōtsukai no Yoru was one of the first collaborations between Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi in the mid-90s, preceding their founding of Type-Moon . Initially a novel, Nasu and Takeuchi only showed the draft to friends and did not officially release it. Type-Moon eventually developed it into a visual novel with graphics by Hirokazu Koyama that shipped in April 2012, with two sequels planned.

The story is noted for being one of the few tangible connections in the loosely connected "Nasuverse," the English-speaking fan term for the shared universe and cosmology in Type-Moon 's works, including Tsukihime , Fate/stay night , and The Garden of Sinners . An older Aoko Aozaki is an early mentor to Tsukihime protagonist Shiki Tohno, while an older Tōko Aozaki is an employer to Garden of Sinners protagonist Shiki Ryōgi. Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-, the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Switch in August 2021. The game launched on PS4 and Switch in English in June 2024.