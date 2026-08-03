Crunchyroll's Anime Nights to Screen Webtoon-Based Korean-Animated Film Your Letter on August 17

Film will also screen in Japan with Japanese dub on September 25

Crunchyroll confirmed on Monday that the WEBTOON -based Korean-animated film Your Letter will join its Crunchyroll Anime Nights theatrical screening program. The film will screen in Korean with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada for one night on August 17. Tickets went on sale on Monday.

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The film will also screen in Japan with a Japanese dub under the title En no Tegami on September 25. Talent Nako Yabuki and voice actor Kenshō Ono star in the Japanese-language version, and CoMix Wave Films , the distributor, released the film's main Japanese trailer ahead of its theatrical debut.

The film opened in Korea on October 1. Yong-Hwan Kim directed the film. The film won three prizes — including the Jury Award for Feature Film, Best Music, and Best Technical Achievement — at the Bucheon International Animation Festival.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Sori is a special young girl - kind, caring and principled well beyond her years. Unfortunately, these are NOT the personality traits generally celebrated in middle school – especially Sori's, where she's bullied mercilessly for defending the defenseless until she herself becomes a target. To escape, she transfers to a new school where the same old problems begin to play out all over again – that is until a mysterious trail of letters leads Sori on a magical scavenger hunt through the hidden world that exists right below the surface of her new middle school. The mail trail is the work an anonymous guardian angel, whose mission seems to be to provide a soft landing for Sori at her new school. But who is this person? And why did he choose her? With each letter, secrets are revealed and bonds are formed - as Sori learns about friendship, flora, fauna and finding the good in people in this strange new environment.

The English version of the Your Letter webtoon is available on WEBTOON . Hyeon A Cho drew the series, which ended in 2019. Your Letter earned a near-perfect 9.98 rating during its webtoon run.

Ize Press released the series in a single-volume print edition in July 2024. The series is nominated for a Harvey Award this year.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)





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