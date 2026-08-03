Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai Anime Shorts Get 4th Season on August 7

Previous 3rd season ran from August-December 2025

The "Yūshikisha Himitsu Kaigō ~Chaldea Gakuensai~" stage at the FGO Fes. 2026 event on Sunday announced that the Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) anime shorts will get a fourth season, which will launch on August 7 within the "Club Chaldea FGO Radio Station" program at 9:00 p.m. JST. New episodes will launch every two weeks.

Image via Fate/Grand Order franchise's X/Twitter account ©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

The anime is based on creator Tsuchida 's Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai slapstick comedy manga. The story follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.

The anime's first season ran for 33 episodes from February to to July 2023.

The second season debuted in August 2024. The second season's final episode aired on December 31, 2024 alongside the Japanese airing of both the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special and the first episode of the Fate/strange Fake television anime.

The third season launched in August 2025, and ended with its last three episodes (episodes 22-24) in December 2025.

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020.

Sources: Fate/Grand Order franchise 's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

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