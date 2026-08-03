Garena to Launch Palworld Online Mobile MMORPG This Year

Mobile game based on Pocketpair's Palworld IP

Singaporean game developer and publisher Garena Online Private Limited announced on Monday it has officially licensed and is developing a new mobile MMORPG based on Pocketpair's Palworld IP (intellectual property) titled Palworld Online , which will launch this year.

Image via Garena © Garena Online. © Pocketpair, Inc.

Garena describes Palworld Online :

Enter a living open-world ecosystem where you can meet, trade, and survive with others in real time while building a life alongside hundreds of unique Pals! Engage in both PvP and PvE—whether you prefer the thrill of high-stakes hunting or the harmony of a social hub, Palworld Online offers something for every type of player.

Gather your friends, arm your Pals, and get ready to start your journey in the most ambitious creature-collecting survival game on mobile.

The mobile game will feature exclusive, new side stories in addition to Palworld's original story.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PlayStation 5 in 68 countries and territories in September 2024, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 in October 2024.

The game launched for macOS in March 2025.

The game recently released its Version 1.0 on July 10.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex , along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Palworld: Palfarm , a new "cozy farming life" spinoff game, is in development for Steam. Pocketpair noted that a new team is developing the game.

The game's official trading card game launched on July 30.

Pocketpair is currently involved in a patent infringement lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for a number of gameplay mechanics in the game. The company confirmed speculations that changes in the game with the release of Patch v0.3.11 in November 2024 and v0.5.5 were due to the ongoing litigation.

Garena 's Garena Free Fire battle royale shooting game debuted in December 2017. Sensor Tower's data.ai website puts the game as the world's most downloaded mobile game from 2019 to 2021, and the most downloaded mobile battle royale in 2022 and 2023. The game had 100 million daily active users in February 2024.

The game's television anime adaptation will debut in spring 2027.

Source: Garena via Gematsu