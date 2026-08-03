HarperCollins to Release Saeko Himuro's Ocean Waves Novel in English

Image via HarperCollins' website © Saeko Himuro, Katsuya Kondō, Tokuma Shoten, HarperCollins

is listing the late 'snovel for release in English on March 2, 2027.translated the novel. The novel will feature illustrations by

HarperCollins describes the story:

After leaving his coastal hometown of Kochi for college in Tokyo, Taku Morisaki makes a surprising discovery. Rikako Muto—who had been a transfer student at his senior high school and from whom he had grown distant after a certain incident—has rejected an offer from a local university and flown back to Tokyo. Despite his efforts to look towards the future, Taku can't help but feel nostalgic. He is flooded by high school memories of the beautiful and complicated girl who flustered and fascinated him. When Rikako arrives at school, she quickly becomes the center of everyone's universe. Academically and athletically gifted, she's also arrogant, antisocial, and erratic. But no one can deny her magnetism; she's an "it girl" whether she wants to be or not. Taku begins to fall for her, as does Yutaka, his mature and cool-tempered best friend. Not wanting to threaten their friendship, Taku tries to suppress his feelings. But once he enters Rikako's unpredictable (and irresistible) orbit, he can't escape. From an unforgettable school trip to Hawaii to a surprise visit to Tokyo in search of Rikako's father, the two grow increasingly close—until a misunderstanding tears them apart. As time passes, the little older and wiser Taku and Rikako cross paths again by chance, leaving Taku to wonder if their fleeting connection may be fated for more.

The novel is the inspiration behind Studio Ghibli 's 1993 coming-of-age television special Ocean Waves ( Umi ga Kikoeru ). The film premiered in North American theaters in December 2016. Optimum Releasing released the Ocean Waves special on DVD in the United Kingdom in 2010, and Madman Entertainment released it on DVD in Australia later that year.

HBO Max started streaming the film in the United States in spring 2020. Netflix began streaming 21 Studio Ghibli films worldwide except for the United States, Canada, and Japan on Netflix in early 2020, including Ocean Waves .

Eight of Himuro's novels have been adapted into manga, including Nante Suteki ni Japanesque and The Change . She also directly wrote the stories of other manga, such as the Rising! story about the Takarazuka musical revue with artist Kazuko Fujita . Still more of her works have been adapted into live-action series ( Nante Suteki ni Japanesque ) and movies ( Kurara Hakusho ). Her Umi ga Kikoeru novel sequel, Umi ga Kikoeru II: Ai ga Aru Kara , was adapted into a live-action television special that is separate from Studio Ghibli 's Ocean Waves anime.

Himuro died of lung cancer in June 2008.

Source: HarperCollins via @catsuka.bsky.social