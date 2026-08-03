KAKERU Launches New Succubus Hunter Exex Manga in August

The September issue of Nihonbugeisha's Comic Heaven magazine announced last Friday that KAKERU will launch a new series titled Succubus Hunter Exex in the next issue on August 31.

Image via Comic Heavens' X/Twitter account © NIHONBUNGEISHA, KAKERU

The magazine teases the series with the tagline: "In a Japan where the enemy is run rampant, the only unrivaled bond will change the world."

KAKERU ended the Legend of Heaven's Door ( Tenkū no Tobira ) manga in its 23rd compiled book volume on November 29. The manga ran in Nihonbungeisha 's Sakura Hearts magazine from June 2011 until the magazine stopped its publication in April 2012. The manga then moved to Nihonbungeisha 's Comic Heaven when the magazine launched in August 2012.

KAKERU launched the FukaFuka Dungeon Kōryakukii: Ore no Isekai Tensei Bōkentan ( Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon ) manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in September 2019. Mag Garden will publish the manga's 20th volume on August 7. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Seven Seas also publishes KAKERU's Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World ( Kagakuteki ni Sonzai Shiuru Creature Musume no Kansatsu Nisshi ) manga. The ongoing series launched on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in February 2017, and Akita Shoten published the 18th volume on June 19. Seven Seas published the 16th volume on December 15.