Kami Nishio's 'Still You' from Young Magazine US Starts Serialization on August 24

Original 1-shot debuted in special Young Magazine US English issue

Image via YanMaga Web © Kami Nishio, Kodansha

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web manga website announced on Saturday that Kami Nishio's "Still You" one-shot manga from the special Young Magazine US English issue will launch as a series on the website on August 24.

The original one-shot centered on three high schoolers: Reo, Rui, and Momo. Reo and Rui, who are both guys, once shared a kiss out of curiosity three years ago, but it led to Reo's older brother seeing them and subsequently physically abusing him as punishment. Ever since then, they have both agreed to maintain their distance from each other. Momo, a girl, confesses her love to Reo, and they start going out, though Momo notices Reo stealing glances at Rui and struggles to maintain Reo's attention.

Nishio launched the original one-shot as part of Kodansha 's special Young Magazine US English issue in August 2025.

The top five winners are guaranteed serialization on Kodansha 's K MANGA app. The winners will also be serialized in Japan in Monthly Young Magazine and/or YanMaga Web , serializing at the same time on K MANGA.

Other winning titles include To Dusk and Twilight , Boys Run the Riot -In Transition- , Protocol Ryugu , and The Last Terran . To Dusk and Twilight and Protocol Ryugu are currently in serialization. The Last Terran will launch its serialization in the September issue of Monthly Young Magazine on August 20.

One of the winning manga, Daisuke Itabashi 's The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers , began serialization in Japan in the January 2026 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine on December 20. Ray Kindō 's The Knight of Blasphemy ( Tokushin no Chevalier ) manga launched in the August issue on July 16.

Source: YanMaga Web