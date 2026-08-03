Koei Tecmo's Attack on Titan 3 Game's Video Reveals December 10 Release

Trailer previews story, gameplay for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox X|S, PC game

Koei Tecmo America announced in a new video for its Attack on Titan 3 game on Monday that the game will launch on December 10 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The trailer previews the game's story and gameplay:

Trailer

Full Stream

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition with a digital artbook, three costumes, seven creator parts, and more in-game items. There will also be a SteelBook with ICONART.

The game will feature support for Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish with Japanese audio.

Koei Tecmo Games describes the game:

Attack on Titan 3 is the riveting culmination of the action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its Survey Corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. Fans can ready their blades for combat against the Nine Titans for the very first time, while learning more about the characters and lore through brand-new story content.

The new game will depict the entire story of the anime from beginning to end. MAPPA will produce the opening sequence, which the game will add in a later update.

Koei Tecmo Games and Omega Force's Attack on Titan 2 game shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in March 2018, and shipped for PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan in the same month.

The Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle game launched for PS4 and Switch in Japan in July 2019, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the West one day after the Japanese release. The game is an expansion of the original Attack on Titan 2 game with characters and missions from the anime's third season.