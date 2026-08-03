Live-Action Love is Better the Second Time Around Season 2 Confirms 2 Returning Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series of Keiko Kinoshita 's Koi o Suru Nara Nidome ga Jōtō ( falling in love for the second time, bring it on ; the live-action series uses the English title Love is Better the Second Time Around ) boys-love manga confirmed two more returning cast members for the series' second season on Tuesday. The site also revealed a new poster visual for the series.

The returning cast members include:

Aloha Takamatsu as Yūto Shiriashi

Image via Comic Natalie ©「恋をするなら二度目が上等 season2」製作委員会・MBS

Junya Shiraishi as Kyōsuke Sugimoto

Image via Comic Natalie ©「恋をするなら二度目が上等 season2」製作委員会・MBS

The Rampage male idol group member Makoto Hasegawa (left in visual below) reprises his role as Akihiro Miyata , while Robin Furuya (right) returns as Takashi Iwanaga.

The second season is an original story set two years after the first season's ending, with Akihiro and Takashi now living together. Original author Kinoshita stated in their comment that they had the privilege to see the original story in advance.

Yuka Yasukawa and Nao Nomura return as directors alongside new director Shinju Funabiki. Funabiki is also penning the scripts for the series. Erina Koyama is composing the music. Mamino Kawamoto is credited as LGBTQ advisor.

The second season will premiere on the "Dramaism" programming block on MBS , TBS , CBC , RKB, and HBC on September 1.

The first season premiered in March 2024.

The manga's story begins when Miyata, a business magazine editor who just entered the 10th year of his career, receives a proposal for a new column from a popular college professor named Iwanaga, who happens to be his first love. Miyata promised to elope with Iwanaga in their high school years, but got teased for it, leading to their eventual breakup. With their new professional reunion, a relationship both old and new begins.

Kinoshita launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Chara Selection magazine in March 2018, and ended the series with its third compiled book volume in April 2023.

Digital Manga Publishing has previously released Kinoshita's Little Crybaby , You & Harujion , That Cute Kid is Mine and Mine , Kiss Blue , The Boyfriend Next Door , Honey Colored Pancakes , Want to Depend on You , Yuri Sensei Is In A Good Mood Today As Well , A Night Of A Thousand Nights , and You and Tonight manga in English. JManga has released Kinoshita's I Love You, Chief Clerk! manga in English.