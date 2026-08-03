Manga Plus Adds MikotoHako Manga

At the end of the day, while Echoes of Aincrad was an easy game for me to play and enjoy, it is a difficult product to recommend without including some major caveats.

― I have to admit that I have maybe been too hard on Sword Art Online. In the 2010s, I was still finishing up college; I had only just recently gotten back into anime, and fancied myself quite the S.A.O. hater. Back then, it was easy to...