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Manga Plus Adds MikotoHako Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Shintaro Tengan's series launched simultaneously on Shonen Jump+
MANGA Plus added Shintaro Tengan's MikotoHako manga in English on Monday as a simulpub title.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
Mikoto, a boy who lost his mother to a curse, and Hako, a girl whose face turned into a box. The two team up to exorcise evil spirits and solve the mystery of the box, but all they do is bicker...?!
The series launched on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform on the same day. Tengan originally published the story as a one-shot manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform in September 2022.
Source: Manga Plus via @WSJ_Manga