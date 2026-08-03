My Boy, Gene Bride Author Hitomi Takano Launches New Manga

Takano launched Tomodachi kara de mo Ii desu ka manga on July 31

Manga creator Hitomi Takano launched a new manga titled Tomodachi kara de mo Ii desu ka ( Can we start as friends? ) on Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch Kai web manga magazine, on Friday.

Image via Hitomi Takano's X/Twitter account ©Hitomi Takano, Shinchosha

The manga centers on streaming company employee Sono Tajima, and Fukuoka local TV personality Koharu Shiraishi, who were friends in their student days. Back then, Sono had negative memories of Koharu because of Koharu's promiscuity. One day, Sono finds out of reports about Koharu's romantic affair with a popular male idol group member. When Sono comes home from work, she finds Koharu — who goes to her for help — waiting for her. Sono takes Koharu in, and deep inside, she takes a strange delight in Koharu asking her for help.

Takano launched the Gene Bride manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in June 2021. The manga ended in 2024. Shodensha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in January 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and released the fourth volume on April 7.

Takano launched the My Boy manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in 2015, then moved the manga to Young Magazine in 2018. The manga ended in October 2021. Vertical releases the manga in English.

The manga ranked #2 on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 list of top manga for male readers. The manga was also nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho awards in 2017.