'Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her' Light Novels End

11th & final volume shipped on July 31; novel series inspiring ongoing TV anime

Image via Amazon © Yu Hibari, Siso, Kadokawa

The 11th and final novel volume of Yu Hibari and illustrator Siso 's Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken (The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Who I Used to Play With Who I Thought was a Boy, or Tenbin for short) light novel series shipped on July 31.

The youth romantic comedy story centers on Hayato, who transfers to a high school in the city. There, he is reunited with Haruki, whom Hayato remembers as a boy he used to play with seven years ago. Only, Hayato now realizes that Haruki is actually a girl.

Hibari launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Become Novelists") website in 2020, and published the final epilogue there on July 31. Kadokawa started publishing the series with illustrations by Siso in 2021.

Ōyama launched the manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Dora Dora Flat" website in 2021.

The novels are inspiring an ongoing television anime that debuted on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with the title Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her .

Source: Sneaker Bunko via MyAnimeList

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