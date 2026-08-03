'One Piece Day' Event Streams Worldwide on YouTube on August 22-23

Livestream to feature English version

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment, Shueisha, and Toei Animation

, andannounced on Sunday that they will stream the "Day" event worldwide onon August 22-23.

The stream will be available on August 22 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. JST (5:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. EDT) and on August 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. JST (from August 22 at 9:30 p.m. to August 23 at 5:30 a.m. EDT).

" One Piece Day" is a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The event will take place at the Makuhari Messe on August 22-23. The livestream will be archived and available for a limited time.

The show will include live performances by theme song performers Hiroshi Kitadani , Maki Otsuki , Aina The End and 36km/h . The voice cast panel on August 23 will include Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), Ikue Ōtani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Subaru Kimura (new voice of Franky), Katsuhisa Houki (Jinbe), Tsuyoshi Koyama (Hajrudin), Eiji Takemoto (Stansen), Ayane Sakura (Gerd), Masaya Takatsuka (Goldberg), Ryōta Takeuchi (Road), and Kenjirō Tsuda (Saint Shamrock).

The livestream cast for the English version of the stream will include:

MC - Maxwell Powers

Guest - Kate J

Reporter from the venue - Anya

Since 2017, the Japan Anniversary Association has acknowledged July 22 as " One Piece Day," commemorating the anniversary of the manga's debut (although the manga actually launched on July 19, 1997, it was advertised as launching on July 22). One Piece Day was held on August 9-10 last year.

Source: Press release





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