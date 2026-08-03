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Pan Dorobō Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa unveiled the first main promotional video and first main visual for the anime of Keiko Shibata's Pan Dorobō (Bread Thief) picture book on Tuesday. The video announces more cast and staff members, and also announces and previews the anime's opening theme song "Pan Dorobō no Uta" (Pan Dorobō Song) by last cast member Ayaka Asai and Junichi Suwabe.
The newly announced cast members are:
Aki Toyosaki as Nise Pan Dorobō
Junichi Suwabe as Panya no Ojisan
The new staff members include:
- Lead Animators: Shingo Takenaka, Yuka Hara, Asami Sodeyama, Megumi Tomita (Wit Studio)
- Color Key Artist: Sanae Matsutani, Tomoko Horikoshi
- Color Key Assistance: Sakiko Soga (RIC)
- Background Art Director: Chieko Nakamura
- Background Art: Studio Cocolo
The picture books center on a piece of bread that also steals bread from bakeries in the city.
Ayaka Asai stars as Pan Dorobō.
Takahiko Kyōgoku (Love Live! School idol project, Love Live! Superstar!!, GATE) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation, and Chie Yamashiro (Hunter × Hunter, Parasyte -the maxim-, Prince of Stride: Alternative) is the assistant director. Mako Miyako (You and I Are Polar Opposites) is designing the characters, and Mariko Mochizuki (Somali and the Forest Spirit) is in charge of series scripts. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will perform the anime's ending theme song "Pan Dorobо̄."
The anime will premiere in October.
Shibata published the first picture book in the series in April 2020. The seventh picture book, Pan Dorobō to Sweets Ōji (Bread Thief and the Old Sweets Man), shipped on September 10.
The book series has 4.5 million copies in circulation and has won numerous awards including the 11th LIBRO Picture Book Prize.
Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.