Sega Establishes Subsidiary in Shanghai

Company aims to strengthen business in China through IP promotion, marketing activities

© SEGA

announced on Monday that it has established a subsidiary in Shanghai, China on June 12.

With its new subsidiary Sega Shanghai, the company aims to strengthen its business foundation in China through promotion of its IP and content as well as marketing activities. The company also plans to better understand the Chinese market, strengthen partnerships, and build functions for business in what it considers an important entertainment market.

Sega opened the Sega Store Shanghai, the world's first official Sega store, in May 2025.

Sega is known for multiple game franchises, including Sonic the Hedgehog , Yakuza/Like a Dragon , Crazy Taxi , Jet Grind Radio , Shenmue , and Virtua Fighter .

Sources: Sega via 4Gamer