Suikoden Star Leap Game Reveals August 7 Release Date in Japan

Game releases for iOS, Android

Image via Suikoden: Star Leap game's website © 2025 Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami announced on Monday that Suikoden: Star Leap ( Gensō Suikoden: Star Leap ), the upcoming game in the Suikoden series, will launch in Japan on August 7.

Konami will release the game for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam , but the Japanese release will only be for iOS and Android starting on August 7.

The game's English X/Twitter account has not yet announced the game's launch date outside Japan.

The official website for the Gensō Suikoden: Star Leap game describes the story:

The Rune of Change is one of the 27 True Runes that are said to have created the world. The story begins just east to the giant Scarlet Moon Empire, at a village located on the shore of a lake. One night, our hero, the village chief Hou's son, comes back home successful from his first hunt. The village is filled with celebration and brimming with hope for the coming days, but an assault is launched, and the fate of the village is changed in an instant. Our hero, along with Hisui, Shirin, and Shapur, embarks on a journey to restore peace to the village. In the midst of the great whirlpool of destiny, the Hero's small adventure turns into a large ambition, For our precious one.

Star Leap's story will take place prior to the first game and after Suikoden V . The main story will be fully voiced.

Kaho Nakamura wrote and performed the theme song "Campanella."

Suikoden III manga artist Aki Shimizu will create a manga adaptation for the new game on November 5.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars , the HD remastered release of Konami 's classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden II , launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2025.

The Suikoden II game is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in October. Yūzō Satō (credited as just YUZO on the anime's English website) is directing the anime at KONAMI animation , the game studio's anime studio.

Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.

Sources: Suikoden: Star Leap game's X/Twitter account, PR Times via Gematsu