Yamayade's Can You Kiss Me First? BL Manga Gets Live-Action Series This Fall

Fuji TV announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Yamayade 's Can You Kiss Me First? ( Omae no Hou kara Kiss Shitekure yo ) boys' love manga that will air on Fuji TV this fall, and will also stream on Fuji TV On Demand .

The series will star Jin Suzuki (live-action Kimi ni Todoke , Teasing Master Takagi-san , left in image above) as Ueno, and Gaku Oshida (live-action Grapara! , Samurai Sensei, right) as Kanda.

Meigetsu Takahashi is directing the series, with scripts by Emi Amamoto. Nobuhiro Tateno and Ami Yamashita are composing the music.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will begin releasing it in September. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Ueno and Kanada seem like two complete opposites in the office. Ueno is an accountant who can strike fear into his co-workers with his strict and unbending ways. Meanwhile, Kanda is the superstar of the sales department—and thanks to his friendly and outgoing personality, he is even next in line to be manager! While most would think these two could never mesh, the truth is they're actually very close friends outside of work.

Kanda often crashes at Ueno's place, and the two spend time with each other constantly, growing closer than most co-workers would. But when Ueno confesses to Kanada that he's gay, a myriad of unsaid feelings begin to grow between them. Ueno has mixed feelings about how close and touchy Kanada can be, while Kanada is hung up on the fact that Ueno claimed he wasn't his type!

Can these two salarymen navigate their true feelings and realize the growing love between them?

The manga serialized on Renta! from March 2023 to April 2024. Takeshobo published one compiled book volume for the manga.