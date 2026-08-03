Yang Can't Live Alone Manga Ends Publication

Creatoris trying to getto withdraw copyright, so they can continue manga another way

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Yooncha

Yang Can't Live Alone

sooncha

Manga UP!

revealed on X/Twitter on Monday that their) manga is ending publication on'sservice.states that the cancelation was due to a breakdown in their relationship withThe series will end on the service with the third part of the 15th chapter on August 13.

The author is in talks with the editorial department to get Square Enix to withdraw the copyright, so they can continue the manga another way.

The third compiled book volume is still scheduled to ship on August 6. However, sooncha asked people to cancel their pre-orders of the new volume if they are uncomfortable.

Manga UP! Global publishes the series digitally in English. Square Enix Manga & Books had also licensed the manga, and it originally announced that it would release the first volume in English on September 15. The company describes the story:

A serious college student and a friendly Chinese exchange student find the answer to love problems in each other! Yuu is as industrious and hardworking as a college student can be, but that means guys tend to find her serious demeanor intimidating. Should she have to change her strong-willed personality to be "number one" in someone's heart? Yang is a puppy-like Chinese exchange student who wanders into Yuu's life after she rescues him from a tricky situation. He asks her to be his bodyguard, and they form a new "professional" relationship. But soon, deeper feelings begin to take root...

sooncha launched the manga on Manga UP! in December 2024. The company shipped the second volume on November 7.