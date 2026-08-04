A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2's New Video Unveils More Cast, Opening Song, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Firehead and YahaKo 's A Wild Last Boss Appeared! light novel series unveiled on Tuesday the second season anime's first promotional video, seven more cast members, returning and new staff members, and October premiere. The video also announces and previews the new season's opening theme song "Melodic Impact" by the rock band Suspended 4th .

The newly announced cast members are:

Ryōta Suzuki as Karkinos

Chiaki Takahashi as Scorpius

Takahiro Sakurai as Castor

Shinpachi Tsuji as Mizar

Momoko Seto as Mass-Produced Libra

Yūichirō Umehara as Terra

M.A.O as Luna

Yūya Horiuchi returns to direct the second season at the studio Wao World , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is again in charge of the series scripts. The first season's character designer Maiko Ebisawa returns, but the first season's episode chief animation directors Tōko Nakamura , Takashi Kobayashi , Shōta Ueno , Mamiko Mizutani , and Takahiro Miura are also designing characters for the new season, along with new character designer Akiko Satō .

Additional returning staff members include:

The anime's second season will debut in October on the Tokyo MX , BS Asahi , and Kansai TV channels. The anime will stream one week before its broadcast on the ABEMA and U-NEXT streaming services.

The staff describes the anime:

In the year 2800 of the Mizgard calendar, Rufus Mafarl — feared as the Black-Winged Conqueror — faces his final battle against the heroes known as the Seven Heroes. After an intense fight, his reign of domination comes to an end. Though peace seemed to have returned with his sealing, the balance of power collapses, leaving the world threatened by the devilfolk. 200 years later — in a desperate attempt to fight back, humanity summons a new hero. But instead, the overlord Lufas awakens from his long seal!But peace was short-lived, as the collapse of the power balance gave rise to a new threat—devilfolk.

The anime stars:

The first season initially streamed on ABEMA and U-NEXT in September 2025, and then aired on Tokyo MX , BS Asahi , and Kansai TV in October 2025.

Firehead and YahaKo launched A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ( Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2015, and the series ended in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment published the ninth and final light novel volume in print in April 2019. J-Novel Club released the novel series digitally in English.

Manga artist Tsubasa Hazuki launched a manga adaptation on the Comic Earth Star manga website in 2017. J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga in English. The book franchise has 1.4 million copies in circulation.