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Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
- Marcus D. Stimac as Kenichi
- Sara Ragsdale as Primula
- Hannah Alyea as Azalea
- Rudy Lopez as Fuyou
- Kirsty Johnson as Anama
- Carson Wright as Norspaul
- Lisette Monique Diaz as Myaley
- Aaron Campbell as Nyakero
- Aaron Roberts as Nyamelo
- Madeleine Norton as Nyamena
- Aaron Dismuke as Nyanji
- Aaron Michael as Nyanyas
- Lara Woodhull as Anemone
- Bill Jenkins as Mallow
- Rowan Gilvie as Bard
- R Bruce Elliott as Old Man
- Anastasia Munoz as Old Lady Mage
- Claire Parry as Margaret
- Tyson Rinehart as Shaga
- Emi Lo as Velvet
- Seth Magill as Crouton
- Kristin Sutton as Mary
- Kara Edwards as Cineria
- Izzi Raine as Iris
- Monet Tatianna Lerner as Amaranthus
- Lindsay Seidel as Lilith
- Elizabeth Evans as Canaan
- Mark Stoddard as Thogalum
- Alfie Coy as Eupatorium
- Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Lenri
- Naya Moreno as Lavangela
- Cory Phillips as Porage
- Marisa Duran as Alstroemeria
- Alex Moore as Mailen
- Landon McDonald as Sambac
- Tia Ballard as Melissa
- Chris Guerrero as Lesser Dragon
- Ethan Gallardo as King
- Ryan Negron as Akira
- Additional voices by Abigail Blythe, Adam Elliott, Adrian Godinez, Alex Mai, Alfie Coy, Branden Loera, Celeste Perez, Cheyenne Haynes, Davon Oliver, Drew Kocour, Elizabeth Evans, Emi Lo, Eric Vale, Ezra Vervin, Jamie Lee, Jim Foronda, Kayla Douglas, Kelly Greenshield, Krystal LaPorte, Kyle Igneczi, Laura Faverty, Maria Amelia Park, Marisa Duran, Megan Shipman, Mikaela Krantz, Molly Zhang, Nick Huber, Oscar Seung, Parker Gray, Rebecca Danae, Robin Clayton, Ryan Seale, Sean Letourneau, T.J. Anthony, Travis Mullenix, Yussef Benelbar, Zac Loera
The anime premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Yoshihide Yuuzumi (Yurumates3Dei, Onee-chan ga Kita) directed the anime at East Fish Studio. Hiroyuki Moriguchi (key animator for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover) of East Fish Studio adapted Yamakawa's character designs for animation. Masanao Akahoshi (A Certain Magical Index both seasons, Future Card Buddyfight) oversaw the series scripts. Ryō Tanaka (A Galaxy Next Door, Solo Leveling) was the sound director, and Kujira Yumemi (Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible; As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill) was the composer at AniTone.
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global and Comikey publish the manga digitally, and the series is also available on Kadokawa's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! Global describes the manga's story:
Ken'ichi, a single man who's almost 40, is suddenly transferred to another world. As he navigates his way through the dangerous forests of that world, he realizes that he can use a huge online shopping site. Ken'ichi aims to use his cheat ability to live a slow life in another world!
Umiharu launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in April 2019. The manga ended its main story in May 2024, and two side story chapters released in July 2025 and August 2025. Square Enix published the manga's eighth and final volume shipped in December 2025.
Asakura launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in June 2021. SB Creative published the novel series' first volume with illustration by Yamakawa in May 2018, and the third volume in April 2019.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.