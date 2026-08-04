Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World Anime

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©朝倉一二三・ツギクル・うみハル/アラフォー通販製作委員会

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announced on Monday that it is adding an Englishfor the television anime of'smanga. All 13 episodes debut in English on Tuesday. Thestaff includes director, producer, script adapter, mixer, and engineer. The cast includes:

The anime premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yoshihide Yuuzumi ( Yurumates3Dei , Onee-chan ga Kita ) directed the anime at East Fish Studio . Hiroyuki Moriguchi (key animator for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Black Clover ) of East Fish Studio adapted Yamakawa 's character designs for animation. Masanao Akahoshi ( A Certain Magical Index both seasons, Future Card Buddyfight ) oversaw the series scripts. Ryō Tanaka ( A Galaxy Next Door , Solo Leveling ) was the sound director, and Kujira Yumemi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ; As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill ) was the composer at AniTone .

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global and Comikey publish the manga digitally, and the series is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! Global describes the manga's story:

Ken'ichi, a single man who's almost 40, is suddenly transferred to another world. As he navigates his way through the dangerous forests of that world, he realizes that he can use a huge online shopping site. Ken'ichi aims to use his cheat ability to live a slow life in another world!

Umiharu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in April 2019. The manga ended its main story in May 2024, and two side story chapters released in July 2025 and August 2025. Square Enix published the manga's eighth and final volume shipped in December 2025.

Asakura launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in June 2021. SB Creative published the novel series' first volume with illustration by Yamakawa in May 2018, and the third volume in April 2019.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

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