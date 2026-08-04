Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Game's Video Reveals Story, Characters, Classes, Dungeons

Game launches for Switch 2 on September 17, gets prologue manga on September 4

Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday a Direct livestream for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave , a new game in the Fire Emblem strategy RPG series, and it reveals the story, characters, classes, Free Time activities, and dungeons.

The story revolves around the Heroic Games. There are four new heroes: Cai, a boy who wants to save his father, Dietrich the swordsman, Theodora the queen, and Leda the revenge-seeking musician. Players can exlore the capital city of Dagsion, learn new techniquest at the training grounds, recruit new allies, and travel outside the walls. Sothis from the 2019 Fire Emblem: Three Houses game also appears.

The tactical turn-based RPG features returning weapons such as swords, lances, axes, bows, gauntlets, and magic. Characters can also use stronger Combat Arts, which cost weapon durability, and unique Blaze Arts, at a cost of their health. Each class can use different weapons and has varying ranges of movement. Units are divided into Beginner, Specialty, and Advanced classes. Classes include shido, bardingers, bishops, gladiators, diviners, ornius riders, armored knights, wing riders, charioteers, cataphracts, guardians, and elephant riders.

During Free Time between battles, players can explore the capital city of Dagsion, train units in the arena, purchase items at the shopping arcade, volunteer at the Temple Row for blessings in battle, take certification exams for promotion, accept quests, recruit warriors, and eat and sleep at inns. Players can switch between the four characters at the Pale Raven's Perch, allowing for parallel progress of all storylines. In the world map, players can fight other enemy groups in skirmishes or enter dungeons, which feature turn-based battles that play out more similarly to those in traditional RPGs.

The video also unveiled [story spoilers, highlight the white text to read] a time skip that takes place five years after the end of the Heroic Games. The four heroes have vanished. The Progenitor God Sothis (from Fire Emblem: Three Houses ) has called down a soul, who acts as the true protagonist. Players can either save the world alone or get assistance from the Goddess of Fate Fortuna to change the histories of the four heroes.

In addition, the Japanese X/Twitter account for the Fire Emblem franchise announced that the game will get a prologue manga on September 4 in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine and on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app by Fire Emblem Engage manga creator Kazurō Kyō .

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

Nintendo

The game will launch forSwitch 2 on September 17.

The game will get a special edition titled the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Dagdan Collection , which will include a steel game case, character art cards, map of Dagda, and an artbook.

The previous installment in the franchise , the Fire Emblem Engage strategy RPG, launched for Nintendo Switch in January 2023.



Update: Added manga information. Source: Fire Emblem franchise 's X/Twitter account

Source: Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct livestream