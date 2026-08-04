Hashihime of the Old Book Town Developer's О̄e Game Gets Manga Adaptation

О̄e: Ariake-hen debuts in September

Image via Animate Times © 2024 adelta

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace Magazine announced on Tuesday that Hashihime of the Old Book Town visual novel developer ADELTA's О̄e (Great Corruption) game will get a manga adaptation by Medamayaki titled О̄e: Ariake-hen (Great Corruption: The Dawn Arc) in the October issue.

The game follows a detective who is sent on a mysterious mission to attend the island funeral of an actress in disguise. When the boat sent to pick him up does not arrive, he begins to realize there may be more to this case and secrets behind the strained relations between the funeral's attendees.

ADELTA released part 1 of the game in October 2024 for the PC and a browser edition for smartphones and Mac, before releasing the complete edition in April 2025.

MangaGamer published the Hashihime of the Old Book Town visual novel in 2019 for PC. The game originally launched in 2016 for PC in Japan. It later received a port for PlayStation Vita in 2018 and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Source: Young Ace September issue

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