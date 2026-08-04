Kamome Maruyono's I Love Dokagui! Mochizuki-san Manga Gets TV Anime

TOHO animation announced on Tuesday that Kamome Maruyono 's Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san ( I Love Dokagui! Mochizuki-san ) manga is receiving a television anime adaptation. Animation Studio Passione is producing the anime. TOHO revealed the anime adaptation at the end of a one-hour cooking video loop that started streaming on Tuesday.

Maruyono also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:





The gourmet gag comedy manga centers around Mochizuki, who is always craving food in rich, heaping portions.

The ongoing manga launched simultaneously in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine and Young Animal Web manga site in May 2024. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2024, will publish the fourth volume on September 29.

The manga was nominated in the 18th Manga Taisho awards in 2025, and was included on the list of top 20 manga for male readers in the 2026 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The manga ranked #8 in the top 10 series in the Web Manga category of the Next Manga Awards 2024 (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō). It was also the inaugural winner of the Next Manga Awards' new "Nichirei Prize" that year.