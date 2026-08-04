Kemono Jihen Manga to End in 26th Volume After 10 Years

Series debuted in 2016

© Shō Aimoto, Shueisha

The 25th volume of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen manga announced on Tuesday that the series will end in the next volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname–a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world...using the eerie powers of his own body.

Aimoto launched the manga in Jump SQ. in December 2016, and Shueisha published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on Tuesday. Seven Seas released the 21st volume in English on June 23. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.

The series took a one-issue break in February. Aimoto shared the announcement on their X (formerly Twitter ) account, and stated that they had gastroenteritis at the beginning of the year. Aimoto added that they are feeling better now and will also get an endoscopy soon.