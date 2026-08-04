My Happy Marriage Author Akumi Agitogi, Fiancée of the Wizard Manga Artist Masaki Kazuka Launch New Manga

Kazuka draws Miko to Yashayome manga adapted from Agitogi's unpublished story

Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC online manga magazine published on July 24 Chapter 0 of a new manga titled Miko to Yashayome by author Akumi Agitogi ( My Happy Marriage ) and artist Masaki Kazuka ( Fiancée of the Wizard ). The manga starts serialization in the magazine on Wednesday. The manga is an adaptation of a story written by Agitogi that has not been published before.

Image via B's-LOG COMIC's X/Twitter account ©Akumi Agitogi, Masaki Kazuka, Kadokawa

The story centers on Miyabi Mori, a young sorceress who married into the Koiwai family, the head of the Kakashi village situated deep in the mountains. Her husband Kuon is revered as a sacred "Miko" in the village, but his body has been ravaged by a curse since birth. With a strong will to help those who suffer from a curse, Miyabi tries to save Kuon from his curse.

Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka launched the My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series in January 2019. Yen Press publishes the novels in English. Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

The first season of the novels' anime adaptation premiered in July 2023 with 12 episodes. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The second season premiered in January 2025. Netflix and other services began streaming the season the same time the season premiered on broadcast television. The anime will get a three-episode special that will air on television in Japan and will also stream on Netflix worldwide this year.

Yen Press also publishes Agitogi's The Bubble Love of the Mermaid ( Ningyo no Awakoi ) novels, and its manga adaptation by Kei Tamura .

Kazuka launched the manga adaptation of Syuri Nakamura and Keiko Sakano 's Fiancée of the Wizard ( Mahō Tsukai no Konyakusha ) novels on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker (now KadoComi ) website and app in 2017. Yen Press published the manga's four compiled book volumes.

Sources: B's-LOG COMIC on KadoComi website, B's-LOG COMIC 's X/Twitter account

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