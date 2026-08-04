Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen Game's Remaster Teased for English Release

English title is Super Robot Wars Z II Ruination Remastered

The YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia began streaming an English version of the announcement video for the Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen remaster on Monday. The video teases that Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in English under the title Super Robot Wars Z II Ruination Remastered .

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Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the remaster on Sunday, August 2. The original Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen game debuted in two parts on the PlayStation Portable. Hakai-hen launched in 2011 and Saisei-hen launched in April 2012.

Super Robot Wars Y , the latest game in the series, launched in August 2025 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.