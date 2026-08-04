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Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen Game's Remaster Teased for English Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia began streaming an English version of the announcement video for the Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen remaster on Monday. The video teases that Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in English under the title Super Robot Wars Z II Ruination Remastered.
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the remaster on Sunday, August 2. The original Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen game debuted in two parts on the PlayStation Portable. Hakai-hen launched in 2011 and Saisei-hen launched in April 2012.
Super Robot Wars Y, the latest game in the series, launched in August 2025 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.