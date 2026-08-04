Your Letter Webtoon Gets Stage Musical Adaptation

Play runs from September 16 to November 29 at Plus Theater in Seoul

A stage musical adaptation of the webtoon Your Letter will premiere at Plus Theater in Seoul, running from September 16 to November 29.

Image via Su Company's Instagram account © Su Company

Soo-ah Kim is writing the the production, with Sang-ah Pyo serving as adaptor and director. Hye-joo Jeon, A-jin Lee, and Dan-i Kim have been cast in the lead role of Sori Lee.

The webtoon's feature-length animated film adaptation originally debuted in Korea last year. Yong-Hwan Kim directed the film. The film has already won three awards at the Bucheon International Animation Festival and has been invited to both the Ottawa International Animation Festival and Poland's Animator International Animated Film Festival.

The movie will also screen in Japan on September 25 with a Japanese-language dub starring Nako Yabuki and Kenshō Ono . Internationally, the film has been selected for Crunchyroll Anime Nights and will screen in the U.S. and Canada on August 17. Ticket sales began on Monday.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Sori is a special young girl - kind, caring and principled well beyond her years. Unfortunately, these are NOT the personality traits generally celebrated in middle school – especially Sori's, where she's bullied mercilessly for defending the defenseless until she herself becomes a target. To escape, she transfers to a new school where the same old problems begin to play out all over again – that is until a mysterious trail of letters leads Sori on a magical scavenger hunt through the hidden world that exists right below the surface of her new middle school. The mail trail is the work an anonymous guardian angel, whose mission seems to be to provide a soft landing for Sori at her new school. But who is this person? And why did he choose her? With each letter, secrets are revealed and bonds are formed - as Sori learns about friendship, flora, fauna and finding the good in people in this strange new environment.

The English version of the Your Letter webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Hyeon A Cho drew the series, which ended in 2019. Your Letter earned a near-perfect 9.98 rating during its webtoon run.

Ize Press released the series in a single-volume print edition in July 2024. The series is nominated for a Harvey Award this year.

Source: YNA (Ji-hyun Kwon)





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