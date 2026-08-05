Akumi Agitogi's The Emperor's Shaman Novels Get New Manga Adaptation

Yuru Sasara draws new manga adaptation launching on August 10

This year's 17th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on Wednesday that Akumi Agitogi 's The Emperor's Shaman ( Kyūtei no Majinaishi ) novels are getting a new manga series adaptation, which will launch on The Hana to Yume + manga website on August 10. Yuru Sasara is drawing the new manga adaptation titled Kyūtei no Majinaishi ~Kigan no Kisaki~ ( The Emperor's Shaman ~The Demon-Eyed Consort~).

Takami Takada drew the novels' first manga adaptation, which was serialized on Square Enix 's Gangan Online Website from October 2021 to August 2023. Square Enix published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in December 2023.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes Takada's manga adaptation and describes the story:

Shuka is an apprentice to her master as a shaman—a specialist in spells in everything supernatural. Since birth, she's been despised as a “monster” because of her white hair and red eyes. So, it's to her surprise when she receives a request from the handsome emperor Hakuen! But there's a catch—to fulfil his request, she must join the inner court as a fake consort! An eastern inner court fantasy with mysteries abound, by Akumi Agitogi , the author of “ My Happy Marriage ”.

Poplar Publishing released four volumes of Agitogi's original novels from 2020 to 2023.