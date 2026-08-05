Atari Katagiri, Makoto Kisaragi Launch New Romantic Drama Manga

Watashi-tachi no Koto wa Nanto Yobeba manga launched on Sunday

Manga creators Atari Katagiri and Makoto Kisaragi launched the Watashi-tachi no Koto wa Nanto Yobeba (What Should We Call Our Relationship?) manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service on Sunday. Katagiri is drawing the art and penning the story, and Kisaragi is in charge of composition.

The manga's story begins in high school with Mineko and Sunao, who start a romantic relationship with each other. However, their single parents remarry each other, turning them into brother and sister. Mineko and Sunao mutually agree to suspend their relationship in favor of their new familial connection. But a tragic accident some years later leads to both of their parents' deaths, and now they live under one roof as responsible, independent adults, with the memory of their romance still hidden in their hearts.

Katagiri's manga adaptation of Manimani Ononata 's Reincarnated as a 15-Year-Old Queen ( Tensei Shitara 15-sai no Ōhi Deshita: Moto Shachiku no Watashi ga, Toshishita no Kokuō Heika ni Semarareteimasu!? ) light novel launched on Manga UP! in May 2020, and ended in July 2023. Square Enix published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Comikey releases the manga in English.

Kisaragi launched the manga adaptation of Ryūta Kijima and Sando 's The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ( Saikyō Tank no Meikyū Kōryaku ) light novel series in Manga UP! in 2019. Square Enix released the manga's 13th volume on April 7. Square Enix is releasing the manga in English in the English version of its Manga UP! service, and Comikey is also releasing the manga. A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.