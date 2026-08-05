Chainsmoker Cat Anime Casts Yū Kobayashi

Kobayashi voices Penpen Neko in episode 6 on Thursday

The staff of the television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory 's Chainsmoker Cat ( Yanineko ) manga announced on Wednesday that Yū Kobayashi is joining the anime's cast as Penpen Neko. The character will appear in the anime's sixth episode on Thursday.

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website ©にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会





Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website ©にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:

Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?

The original manga contains toilet humor, gross-out comedy, and characters regularly consuming drugs and/or alcohol.

The anime stars:

Studio Lemon 's Taku Kimura ( Kairyū to Yūbinya-san , Star Wars: Visions ' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki ( Saint Young Men , Tokyo Godfathers ) is composing the music. Rock band Wasureranneyo performs the anime's opening theme song "Nanmonee," while Necry Talkie performs the anime's ending theme song "Kemuri to Blue" (Smoke and Blue). Other staff members include:

The anime premiered on July 2 at 24:30 (effectively, July 3 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime also started airing on AT-X on July 25. WWWave Corporation 's anime streaming platform OceanVeil is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime has two versions, an "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version that "respects the work's directorial intent" on some of the episodes, and an "On-Air" version that is made for terrestrial television broadcast. The "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version is available on the AT-X premium subscription channel and the AnimeFesta , DMM TV , Fuji TV On Demand , Hulu , Netflix , and Anime Times streaming services in Japan. ( AnimeFesta and Anime Times will also have the "On-Air" version.) 16 other streaming services only offers the "On-Air" version in Japan. OceanVeil streams the "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version of the anime.

Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine , and Kodansha published the 13th compiled book volume on August 6. Seven Seas published the third volume in English on June 16.