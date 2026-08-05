Josemaru Short Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils Lead Cast Member, More Staff

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television short anime of creator Inochi-ya's Josemaru character revealed the anime's second teaser promotional video and teaser visual, lead cast member, and additional staff members on Wednesday. Riho Tsuda voices the title character Josemaru .

The newly announced staff members are:

Creator Inochi-ya is also directing the anime. Animi is credited for planning production.

Josemaru is a 0-year-old dog plush toy character designed based on the concept of "a tiny creature living in reality."

The anime will premiere on " PicoAni ," TV Asahi 's new short anime programming in January 2027, and will air every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. JST (Kanto local).