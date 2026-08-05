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Josemaru Short Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils Lead Cast Member, More Staff
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television short anime of creator Inochi-ya's Josemaru character revealed the anime's second teaser promotional video and teaser visual, lead cast member, and additional staff members on Wednesday. Riho Tsuda voices the title character Josemaru.
The newly announced staff members are:
- Planning: Yūya Ogawa, Hitoshi Ono (TV Asahi)
- Character Design: Mai Narushima
- Sound Effects: Yuika Shiraishi
- Promotional Design: Hirotoshi Ikewaki
- Stop-Motion Animation: Rikuto Konagaya (dwarf studios), Hiroki Itō (dwarf studios)
- Series Scripts/Production Producer: Risa Satosaki
- Music/Animation Production: Flow Entertainment
- Executive Producer: Yukiko Shirakura (TV Asahi)
- Producer: Yūki Tsudo (TV Asahi)
Creator Inochi-ya is also directing the anime. Animi is credited for planning production.
Josemaru is a 0-year-old dog plush toy character designed based on the concept of "a tiny creature living in reality."
The anime will premiere on "PicoAni," TV Asahi's new short anime programming in January 2027, and will air every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. JST (Kanto local).
Sources: Josemaru short anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie