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Josemaru Short Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils Lead Cast Member, More Staff

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Riho Tsuda voices title character Josemaru

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television short anime of creator Inochi-ya's Josemaru character revealed the anime's second teaser promotional video and teaser visual, lead cast member, and additional staff members on Wednesday. Riho Tsuda voices the title character Josemaru.

jose
Image via Josemaru short anime's X/Twitter account
©いのち屋 / TVアニメ『じょせまる』製作委員会

The newly announced staff members are:

Creator Inochi-ya is also directing the anime. Animi is credited for planning production.

Josemaru is a 0-year-old dog plush toy character designed based on the concept of "a tiny creature living in reality."

The anime will premiere on "PicoAni," TV Asahi's new short anime programming in January 2027, and will air every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. JST (Kanto local).

Sources: Josemaru short anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

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