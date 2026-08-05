Koma-Dori Mofmof Parade Stop-Motion Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, January 2027 Debut

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Wednesday the main cast and staff members, and January 2027 debut of Koma-Dori Mofmof Parade (Stop-Motion Mofmof Parade or KomaMof for short), the stop-motion anime of the IDOLiSH7 franchise 's Mofmof mini characters' Mofmof Parade (or MofPara for short) project.

The anime will star (all images from left to right):

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©BNEI/こまモフ製作委員会





Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©BNEI/こまモフ製作委員会





Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©BNEI/こまモフ製作委員会





Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©BNEI/こまモフ製作委員会

Bandai Namco Entertainment is credited for the original work, and Takuma Aomatsu ( Puppet Sunsun ) is directing the anime at the stop-motion animation company dwarf studios . Takatoshi Hamano ( IDOLiSH7 series, IDOLiSH7 First BEAT! IDOLiSH7 First BEAT! , IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD films) is the sound director, and Yayoi Sekimukai ( Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun seasons 3 & 4, I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class ) is composing the music.

The stop-motion anime will debut in January 2027 on TV Tokyo and five affiliated channels.

Image via Mofmof Parade anime's website © BNEI/こまモフ製作委員会

Koma-Dori Mofmof Parade

The Mofmof Parade project, which includes theanime, was announced in January this year. Mofmof are fluffy creatures who live on a mysterious planet somewhere in space. From time to time, these idiosyncratic, curious creatures even try invading Earth.

The Makuhari Messe venue's Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba hosted a "Mofmof Park" event on May 22-24.

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, ran for two split cours quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started in October 2022. The anime had 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired in December 2022, and then episodes 27-30 aired for four consecutive weeks in February 2023.

IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD , the theatrical anime concert for the IDOLiSH7 franchise , opened in Japan in May 2023, and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The film earned over 700 million yen (about US$5.02 million), and sold 440,000 tickets in its first 22 days in theaters. The milestone coincided with the franchise 's eighth anniversary in June of the same year. Crunchyroll streamed the anime concert.

The first part of IDOLiSH7 First BEAT! , the theatrical film compilation of the first IDOLiSH7 season, opened in Japan in October 2025, and the second opened on December 5. The compilation will stream on Crunchyroll .

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.