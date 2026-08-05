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Pokémon Company International Faces Lawsuit Because Former Executive Allegedly Hid Cameras in Bathrooms
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tsai, who has not been with TCPI since January, was reportedly charged with first-degree voyeurism in January after allegedly hiding a video camera in a Starbucks bathroom in Kirkland, followed by more charges of dealing and possessing sexually explicit depictions of minors. The charges indicate that he had also recorded videos using hidden cameras in bathrooms in a Safeway store and his own home. In addition, the Kirkland Police Department had discovered that he had hundreds of videos with adult nudity and child sexual abuse material.
The lawsuit seeks to represent to all women and girls who have used the bathroom at the The Pokémon Company International's Bellevue office from 2017 through July 25, 2026.
Tsai's attorney Bradley Barshis has stated, "My client has entered and will enter pleas of not guilty to all charges."
TCPI manages the Pokémon franchise's brand management, licensing, marketing, the trading card game, the anime, home entertainment, and the official website outside of Asia. In February, the company entered into an agreement to acquire distributor and category manager Excell Brands, the largest United States distributor of Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game). TCPI acquired card printing company Millennium Print Group in April 2022. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.
Sources: IGN (Tom Phillips), The Seattle Times (Mirandah Davis-Powell), TMZ