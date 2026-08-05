Re:ZERO Season 4 Anime's Trailer Previews Recapture Arc

"The Recapture Arc" begins on August 12

The staff for the fourth Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime season began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for "The Recapture Arc," which will begin on August 12.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

The season will consist of 19 episodes divided into two arcs. The season debuted with "The Loss Arc" on April 8. Then, "The Recapture Arc" begins on August 12.is streaming the anime's fourth season.

New cast members include Fairouz Ai , who plays the new character Shaula and Tomokazu Sugita , who voices the new character Reid Astrea.

The anime's returning staff members include:

Konomi Suzuki and American rapper Ashnikko perform the opening theme song "Recollect." Giga & TeddyLoid produced the song. MYTH&ROID and TK from Ling Tosite Sigure perform the ending theme song "Ender Ember."

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiered in October 2024 on TOKYO MX , AT-X , and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiered in February 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Each arc had eight episodes.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- - Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release





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