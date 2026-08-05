Seven Seas Licenses 7 New Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

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Title: Wandmaker of the Ruined World ( Hōkai Sekai no Mahōzue Shokunin ) manga

Creator(s): Hagane Kurodome (original novel), Nori Kazato (manga), Kayahara (novel artist)

Release Date: May 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: When a global blackout wipes out electricity overnight, shut-in inventor Ori Kenshi finds his carefully isolated life in the mountains of Okutama turned upside down. A mechanical genius who prefers machines to people, Kenshi once made a quiet living crafting intricate devices and anime weapons from his workshop. But when a meteor crashes into his garden during the outage, he carves it into a wand just to pass the time—only to discover that the meteors which destroyed the world's power grids have unleashed something else entirely: magic. As civilization collapses and chaos spreads, Kenshi's handmade wand might be the key to a new kind of power. Now this reluctant loner must step beyond the safety of his workshop and use his unusual talents to survive in a world where technology is gone and magic has taken its place.

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Title: Influencer Hero: After Saving Another World, I Got Rich Streaming Dungeons! ( Isekai-gaeri no Yūha wa, Dungeon ga Shutsugen Shita Genjitsu Sekai de, Influencer ni Natte Kane o Kasegimasu!)

Creator(s): Y.A. (writer), Pecomaru Osaki (artist)

Release Date: April 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Ryoji has just returned from another world where he spent ten years gaining power to defeat the evil demon lord and is ready to go back to being a normal teen. Unfortunately for him, dangerous dungeons have begun to appear in the real world! While Ryoji still has his skills and abilities from the other world, something about these dungeons is still off, and he's the only one who can figure things out. While the world adjusts to the new reality of dangerous dungeons, Ryoji comes up with a plan to help wannabe adventurers while boosting his wallet: by livestreaming his trek through the dungeons!

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Title: The Berserker NPC Unknowingly Destroys the World ( Kyōsenshi na Mobu, Mujikaku ni Honpen o Hakai Suru ) manga

Creator(s): Narunoruna (original novel), Ryōsuke Satō (manga), Eight Shimotsuki (novel artist)

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Albert, the youngest son of a family of noble warriors called the Falconers, has a secret—he's been reincarnated into the world of a video game! Unfortunately, his memories of the game are hazy, and he's merely a nameless background character who shouldn't have any effect on the world at all. As Al begins to question his own existence, he enrolls in the Radford Royal Academy of Magic, where he's about to find out he has more influence on his new world than he ever could have imagined!

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Title: The Kaiju Autopsy ( Kaijū o Kaibō Suru )

Creator(s): Mado Saitō

Release Date: May 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Kaiju scientist Honda Akira has been called to the site of an autopsy of the corpse of a colossal kaiju known as Toukyo. The enormous monster was responsible for much death and disaster while alive, but now has met its own end...or has it?

Honda is determined to understand the unexplained activity around the corpse and help prevent future kaiju disasters, but to do her research, she has to fight both the scorn of her male peers and the team members who want to destroy the body for safety's sake. Then, as feared, a new kaiju emerges from the corpse, and comes after Honda herself... Can she get to the bottom of the mystery before Toukyo is destroyed—or before it destroys her?

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Title: The Moon Cries at the Final Wish ( Saigo no Negai ni Tsuki ga Naku )

Creator(s): Suu Minazuki

Release Date: May 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Childhood friends Shingetsu and Asahi are attending a festival when an angel appears. The angel smiles, unfurls her bloodstained wings, then rips into the throats of onlookers. As the friends' peaceful island home becomes a slaughterhouse, they realize the angel's true identity—she's a vampire! Shingetsu soon learns that he's one of the Seven Luminaries who seek to eliminate the vampiric threat. Can he wield his newfound power to save humanity from a bitter, bloody end?

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Title: My House Cat Became the World's Strongest?! ( Sodachi Sugita Tama ) manga

Creator(s): Tamaki Yoshigae (original novel), Hajime Yotsuyano (manga), LINO (novel artist)

Release Date: April 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Tetsuya has a miserable job at an exploitative company, but there's always been one bright spot in his life: His beloved housecat, Tama. Imagine his surprise when he comes home from work one day to find that Tama has suddenly grown to an absolutely gigantic size! The world of adventuring has always been off-limits to a normal businessman like Tetsuya, but Tama swiftly leads him to a nearby dungeon and effortlessly takes down the boss.

From racing around at high speed while carrying his owner, to granting empowering buffs just by purring, it seems that the newly huge Tama has some equally outsized powers! Plus, when the two of them save a beautiful young streamer, their dungeon-clearing livestreams go viral. Now everyone has their eyes on this adorable and incredibly powerful housecat!

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Title: It's a Secret, Shirotae-sama ( Shirotae-sama, Himitsu Desu Yo )

Creator(s): Yukiko

Release Date: May 2027 ( Seven Seas GL)

Summary: Utao Hananoi is a student at a prestigious academy—that's meant for vampires! As a human, she must keep her identity a secret as humans are still considered food for the supernatural beings. But despite her best attempts, her secret is discovered by Shirotae… the progenitor of vampires! Thankfully, Shirotae offers to keep Utao's secret, for now. Will Utao be able to keep her secret and her life or does Shirotae have other ideas in mind?

Source: Press releases

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