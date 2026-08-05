Shōzen TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals April 2027 Debut

The staff for Shōzen , the television anime adaptation of Jiang Jia Meizi 's Chinese manhua Shang Shan , revealed on Wednesday the anime's first promotional video and April 2027 premiere. Additionally, Micro Magazine 's RaiComi website started releasing the manhua's Japanese version with the first twenty chapters on Wednesday.

The series will run in the B8station programming block on Fuji TV and other venues in April 2027.

Image via www.fujitv.co.jp © 蒋家梅子／ビリビリ漫画・尚善製作委員会

The story follows a Taoist priest Dōzen who encounters a young girl raised by supernatural creatures during his travels. He names the girl Shōzen , adopting her as his disciple, as he teaches her about human emotion and love.

The anime will star:

Itsurō Kawasaki ( True Cooking Master Boy , Lady Jewelpet ) is directing the series at Dangan Pictures and Cannon Code and writing the scripts. Eri Osada ( Ensemble Stars! , The World's Finest Assassin ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Takurō Iga ( Magical Girl Raising Project , Oshi no Ko ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Jiang publishes the ongoing series on bilibili Manga.

Source: Press release