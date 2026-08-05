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Shōzen TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals April 2027 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for Shōzen, the television anime adaptation of Jiang Jia Meizi's Chinese manhua Shang Shan, revealed on Wednesday the anime's first promotional video and April 2027 premiere. Additionally, Micro Magazine's RaiComi website started releasing the manhua's Japanese version with the first twenty chapters on Wednesday.
The series will run in the B8station programming block on Fuji TV and other venues in April 2027.
The story follows a Taoist priest Dōzen who encounters a young girl raised by supernatural creatures during his travels. He names the girl Shōzen, adopting her as his disciple, as he teaches her about human emotion and love.
The anime will star:
- Rina Kawaguchi as Shōzen
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Dōzen
- Daisuke Sakuma (Snow Man) as Ryojin
- Aoi Yūki as Kensei
- Ayumu Murase as Chiro
Itsurō Kawasaki (True Cooking Master Boy, Lady Jewelpet) is directing the series at Dangan Pictures and Cannon Code and writing the scripts. Eri Osada (Ensemble Stars!, The World's Finest Assassin) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Takurō Iga (Magical Girl Raising Project, Oshi no Ko) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Assistant Director: Tomohiro Matsukawa
- Monster Design/Prop Design: Kenji Yamazaki, Yūichi Karasawa
- Action Director: Yoshihiro Kanno
- Effects Supervisor: Kazunori Ozawa
- Logo Design: Seita Takahashi
- Art Director: Takamasa Nakakuki
- Color Key Artist: Takashi Nagata
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūsaku Ishimi
- Editing: Daisuke Hiraki
- Sound Director: Itsurō Kawasaki
- Sound Effects: Sachiko Nishi
Jiang publishes the ongoing series on bilibili Manga.
Source: Press release