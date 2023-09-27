An Explosive Youth: Discussing Megumin and Yunyun with KONOSUBA Series Composition Writer Makoto Uezu

Her name is Megumin. She is the beloved heroine of KONOSUBA , and now the star of her own spin-off series. We asked series composition writer Makoto Uezu about the objectives and appeal of this spin-off, which depicts Megumin in her blazing pursuit to harness the potential of Explosion Magic.

What did you focus on most in structuring this series from the three-part original light novel?

Makoto Uezu : This was Yujiro Abe 's first time directing, so I wanted to realize his vision to the full extent of my abilities. I consulted with the director of the original series, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Takaomi Kanasaki , who also worked on this project as Chief Supervisor, and that was the direction we agreed on. We wanted to give the world a one-season anime founded upon Abe's unique characteristics, philosophy, and aesthetic approach.

Which areas specifically were decided by Director Abe?

Uezu: It was Abe's decision to focus more of the episodes on her time at the academy. Rather than making it a lively anime crammed with various elements and fast-paced development, it became an anime where viewers could leisurely enjoy the feeling of youth.

So the story was formed upon the concept of "youth"?

Uezu: You could say that. We wanted to make it a proper coming-of-age story for Megumin and Yunyun. "How did they foster their friendship?" — This was what we wanted to portray as main plot points of the story.

Where does your unique vision come through in this project?

Uezu: I pretty much kept in line with what the director wanted to do, but if I had to say... Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is essentially " KONOSUBA : Zero." It's a prequel meant to directly tie in to the first episode of the main story. We built up the series with that approach, and as I wrote the script, I really felt how entertaining it was. It's because the series is so loved by many people that we were able to pull off such a project. I truly am grateful.

By the way, what did Kanasaki's work as "Chief Supervisor" entail?

Uezu: He was largely involved. He attended all of the scenario meetings and also kept a close eye on whether the script was entertaining or not. Abe called all the shots in regard to the overall direction and what he wanted to do with the series, but Kanasaki, as a veteran of the project, decided together whether the work was on par with the standard of perfection desired by the fans.

For example, he would say "This scene is tedious because of too much dialogue" or conversely, "Drag this scene out, without losing the original story." One funny story I remember was in the first episode, when Megumin and Komekko were singing, "Crawfish for dinner tomorrow! Crawfish for the day after!" It was Kanasaki's idea to add the "And Cicadas!" bit. During one of the scenario meetings he just suddenly told us "Add in cicadas," off the cuff.

...Why?

Uezu: No idea (laughs). A stroke of genius. That's how it is with this project — everyone has little moments of genius here and there.

Are there any particular original elements that you fixated on?

Uezu: Since I had already depicted the Crimson Demon village in the Legend of Crimson movie, I wanted to show more of the Crimson Magic clan. That's definitely something I was fixated on, and so I wrote it into the first episode myself. I wanted to give Megumin's parents, Hyoizaburo and Yuiyui, a proper role in the story. That's the reason we have that long comedic bit involving Megumin's family in the first half of episode one. Hyoizaburo and Yuiyui were fun characters to write, so much that I'd love to write a Drama CD or stage play about them and Komekko doing a staring-out game, not even setting foot outside their house (laughs).

Family interactions included, how was it for you working with Megumin as a character again?

Uezu: It reminded me what a serious and straightforward girl she is. I already knew that about her, but now that I was taking the time to flesh out her character over several episodes, it hit me all over again.

Megumin and Yunyun seem to be the only ones with any sense in the Crimson Magic clan. Yunyun feels much closer to the audience, so next to her Megumin's seriousness doesn't come across as much.

Uezu: You're right about that. Yunyun is completely out of place in that village. She might appear normal to us, but in the eyes of the villagers she's a total weirdo, which is what makes it funny. Anyone can see that. But Megumin's seriousness is harder to get across, so it was tricky to deal with. In the main story Kazuma and the others are there, so there's more room to goof up.

That's pretty interesting! Even if the character herself is the same, depending on the situation she's in or the characters that solidify her surroundings, her position in the story as well as what she can do or how she is perceived by viewers can change.

Uezu: Exactly. I think Megumin can be much more lax when Kazuma and the others are around. Also, if we think about our days as university or vocational students and how we were about to break out into the professional world, it was a pretty intense time for us and those around us, you know? Even while you're having fun together, you view everyone around you as your competition. She is experiencing her youth like that, so it makes sense that how she is perceived would also change.

When you put it that way, Megumin's passion for Explosion Magic isn't so different from students of today.

Uezu: Oh, definitely. It's like saying "I want to be a singer," only to have your peers kind of laugh at you and say, "No way. You'll never achieve such a lofty dream." This is the story of a girl who stays true to herself and makes that dream of hers come true. I would be happy if that's the message that viewers take away from it. There are elements of this in the main story and in Legend of Crimson as well, but I think this spin-off is where you really get a good taste of it. I'd be happy if it struck a chord with any kids around high school age chasing a dream that feels reckless, enough to make them think, "I'm just like Megumin!"

A third season for KONOSUBA has already been greenlit after this, but there are still two episodes of Explosion left to air. What are the highlights of the climax?

Uezu: I would have to say it's the way everything ends up tying in to the main story of KONOSUBA . I'm really proud of it.

So if you watch it, you'll end up wanting to go back and watch the first season of KONOSUBA , and then you'll end up wanting to watch the next one after that, and so on...?

Uezu: That's a good way of putting it (laughs). But really, I do want people to watch season one immediately after the last episode of Explosion . Especially the second episode where Megumin first appears. I'm sure you'll see her in a different light. People will see that she's not just some character who comes out of nowhere, but rather someone who approached Kazuma and the others with this backstory behind her. You'll feel a hundred times more for her than before. And after that, I definitely recommend giving Legend of Crimson another watch as well. You'll see the Crimson Magic clan differently, too, like "That baker...!!"

After watching Explosion , you'll be able to watch the main television story KONOSUBA and the movie Legend of Crimson with ten times deeper understanding. I really recommend watching them back-to-back!

This interview was originally published in Newtype 's July 2023 issue.





