Ukiyo Kumo's Assets, Including $650,000 Worth of Anime Figurines and its Intellectual Property, to be sold at Public Auction
[Downey, CA, 9/9/23] - Ukiyo Kumo, a prominent online retailer specializing in anime figurines and merchandise, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on June 29, 2023. The company's assets, valued at approximately $650,000, are set to be sold at a public auction managed by ThreeSixty Asset Advisors. The auction presents a golden opportunity for anime enthusiasts, collectors, and resellers to acquire a vast array of prized merchandise.
The auction will officially close on September 26, with bidding commencing at 10:00 AM, hosted exclusively at 360bid.sale. Anime fans can look forward to exploring thousands of items organized into over 700 lots. These lots encompass a rich variety of anime series, including fan favorites such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, Naruto Shippūden, Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Re:Zero, Final Fantasy and more. Beyond figurines, the sale will feature action figures, plush toys, apparel, and an assortment of other merchandise. Additionally, the auction will include items from popular franchises like Marvel and Star Wars.
Aside from the extensive inventory, the auction will also include Ukiyo Kumo's furniture, fixtures, warehouse equipment, and computers. In addition, intellectual property assets, including the company's trade name, domain name, Shopify account, and customer database, will be available for bidding.
Ukiyo Kumo had previously gained recognition as a leading destination for anime aficionados, offering a diverse selection of products. However, financial difficulties led to a halt in fulfilling pre-orders, culminating in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing on June 29, 2023. A Trustee was subsequently appointed to oversee the liquidation of assets to benefit the company's creditors.
The auction is open to the public, and individual lots as well as bulk quantities will be on offer, catering to both individual consumers and resellers. Successful bidders will be responsible for collecting their purchases from the Los Angeles facility within five days of the auction's close or arranging for their own shipping services, as the auction company does not provide shipping.
For more information and detailed terms of sale, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official ThreeSixty Asset Advisors website at 360bid.sale. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to acquire sought-after anime merchandise and memorabilia.
