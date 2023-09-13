Ukiyo Kumo's Assets, Including $650,000 Worth of Anime Figurines and its Intellectual Property, to be sold at Public Auction

Can The Seven Deadly Sins newbies watch Four Knights of the Apocalypse ? We asked manga editor Yuya Matsuda, anime producer Takuma Kishida, and lead voice actors Shou Komura and Kanna Nakamura.

― Nakaba Suzuki's Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel to his popular manga, The Seven Deadly Sins. The series focuses on the young boy Percival, who discovers he is destined to be part of a group of four...