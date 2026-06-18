Anime Expo 2026 KADOKAWA Booth Exhibit, Merchandise, Panel, and Autograph Session, Details Revealed!

June 19, 2026 (Friday) – Tokyo, Japan: KADOKAWA CORPORATION has officially announced its lineup of booth exhibits, exclusive merchandise, panels, and autograph sessions for Anime Expo 2026. The convention, North America's largest celebration of anime and Japanese culture, will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2nd to July 5th, 2026.

Fans can stay up to date by visiting the official KADOKAWA Anime Expo 2026 Official Website:

https://kadokawa-animation.jp/animeexpo2026/

BOOTH EXHIBIT DETAILS

Location: Exhibit Hall, Booth #SH-2720 ( KADOKAWA WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.)

This year, KADOKAWA is hosting massive, dedicated exhibits celebrating the monumental 10th anniversaries of three iconic anime series: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , and Bungo Stray Dogs . Step up to our special photo wall to take pictures with your favorite anime characters and celebrate this 10th anniversary milestone with us!

In addition, attendees can check out a special dedicated display for the hit title Sentenced to Be a Hero , which recently announced its highly anticipated Season 2. Fans are highly encouraged to stop by the booth to experience these immersive displays firsthand!

Booth Mini-Stage Activity

Cosplayer Photo Session & Special Giveaway

A KADOKAWA Booth Official Cosplayer has been confirmed! Meet and take photos with cosplayer , Sou Aono (@SouAono), dressed as Aqua from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Attendees will also receive a special random commemorative postcard. Don't miss the chance to take a photo together and receive a special postcard!

Schedule:

July 2, 2026 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM -1:30 PM, 2:00 PM- 2:30 PM, 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM

July 3, 2026 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM -1:30 PM, 2:00 PM- 2:30 PM, 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM

July 4, 2026 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM -1:30 PM, 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM

July 5, 2026 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM -1:30 PM, 2:00 PM- 2:30 PM

Giveaway Item: Random Special Postcard

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MERCHANDISE

We are planning to offer a wide variety of merchandise at Anime Expo 2026!

In addition to Exclusive Early-Release Items, which will be available at the event before anywhere else, we will also be offering a diverse lineup of new merchandise from popular titles across a range of product categories.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase scale figures and plastic model kits featuring fan-favorite heroines, with display samples available for viewing in person before purchase.

Anime 10th Anniversary - AX 2026 Exclusive Bonus

Buy $15 or more in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , or Bungo Stray Dogs merch to receive an exclusive present featuring a character from that series to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the anime's release!

Online Store Information

A selection of items available at Anime Expo 2026 will also be available for pre-order through our online stores in various regions.

Further details, including store information and purchasing instructions, will be announced on the Official Site at a later date.

Anime Expo 2026 KADOKAWA OFFICIAL SITE

https://kadokawa-animation.jp/animeexpo2026/

Merchandise lineup can also be found here

OFFICIAL PANELS & AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

KADOKAWA Anime 10th Anniversary Panel: Re:Zero , KonoSuba!, and Bungo Stray Dogs Producers Roundtable & Re:Zero S4 The Recapture Arc Ep 1 Premiere! (Supported by Crunchyroll )

Panel Description: Don't miss the exclusive Re:Zero S4 The Recapture Arc Ep 1 Premiere! Celebrate 10 years of KADOKAWA Anime with the producers of Re:Zero , KonoSuba!, and Bungo Stray Dogs . Enjoy behind-the-scenes stories and announcements for the next decade. Supported by Crunchyroll .

Date: Friday July 3rd, from 5:00 PM - 6:50 PM

Location: JW Marriott Platinum

Guest: Shõ Tanaka (Producer of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ), Rie Ogura (Producer of KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ), Chiaki Kurakane (Producer of Bungo Stray Dogs )

Re:Zero , KONOSUBA !, and Bungo Stray Dogs Producer Autograph Session

Date: Friday July 3rd, from 12:15 PM - 1:15 PM

Location: JW Marriott Gold Ballroom, Table 1

Guest: Shō Tanaka (Producer of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ), Rie Ogura (Producer of KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ), Chiaki Kurakane (Producer of Bungo Stray Dogs )

Class is in session! Animation MasterClass with the Creative Staff behind Clevatess Season 2

Panel Description: The Japanese creative staff will provide insight into the creation and technical animation behind Clevatess paired with an early premiere of Episode 1 exclusively for our Anime Expo audience. Stay until the end for an extra special surprise ahead of Season 2!

Date: Saturday July 4th, from 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Location: Peacock Theater

“ Goodbye, Lara ” Ep 1 Screening & Behind the Scenes Talk with Director Takushi Koide (Supported by Crunchyroll )

Panel Description: Join our screen of the premiere episode of " Goodbye, Lara "! 200 years after dissolving into bubbles over a failed true love, Mermaid Princess Lara awakens in Lake Biwa. Following the show, enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes talk featuring the director, Takushi Koide ! (Supported by Crunchyroll )

Date: Thursday July 2nd, from 10:30 AM - 11:20 AM

Location: 403AB

“ Goodbye, Lara ” Director Autograph Session

Date: Thursday July 2nd, from 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Location: JW Marriott Gold Ballroom, Table 3

Studio KAI Anime “ Sentenced to Be a Hero ” Creator Talk Show

Panel Description: Join us for a special behind-the-scenes discussion with Studio KAI , the creators of Sentenced to Be a Hero ! Discover the passion and secrets behind the creation of the action-driven stories, offering fresh perspectives. Don't miss out!

Date: Friday July 3rd, from 4:15 PM - 5:05 PM

Panel Room: 403AB

Panel Description: Some stories don't just end — they stay. Infinite pours passion and emotion into crafting anime made to be loved for ten years and beyond. Come meet the Producer behind " This Monster Wants to Eat Me " and discover their next unforgettable story: " I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day " — and more.

Date: Thursday July 2nd, from 3:45 PM - 4:35 PM

Panel Room: 404AB

Crunchyroll Presents: Victoria of Many Faces and Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 Early Screenings

Panel Description: Everyone loves a good adoption story right? Victoria's a former spy just trying to redo her life and Sasaki just adopted a... Magical bird? I'm sure this will all go smoothly... Right? Join us for two early screenings that put a surprising spin on parenthood: Victoria of Many Faces and Sasaki and Peeps Season 2. Join us for two early screenings where being a parent becomes a bit too interesting! Join us for early screenings of Victoria of Many Faces and Sasaki and Peeps . Victoria of Many Faces - Episode 1. Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 - Season 2, Episode 1

Date: Thursday July 2nd, from 2:30PM - 3:20PM

Location: JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom

Crunchyroll Presents: Overgeared and Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Early Screenings

Panel Description: Youngwoo's a deadbeat gamer who is about to exchange all his levels for the experience of a lifetime, while Tanya has to find (or fight) faith before she's dragged back to hell. It's the job of a lifetime for these two! Join us for early screenings of Overgeared and Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2! Overgeared - Episode 1. Saga of Tanya the Evil - Season 2, Episode 1

Date: Thursday, July 2nd, from 4:00PM - 4:50PM

Location: JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom

Crunchyroll Presents: The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 Early Screening and Smoking Behind the Super Market With You Screening

Panel Description: A smoking gun and smoking behind the market. Not a bad combo with these two characters. Join us for an early screening of The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, plus a screening of Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ! The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat - Season 2, Episode 1. Smoking Behind the Super Market With You - Episode 1

Date: Thursday, July 2nd, from 5:30PM - 6:20PM

Location: JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom

Newtype Global

Presented by " Monthly Newtype ," the all-English edition of Newtype is finally here!To celebrate this monumental first issue, Daemons of the Shadow Realm takes the cover and main feature, showcasing an exclusive, newly illustrated artwork of Yuru and Asa! Inside, you'll find in-depth interviews with Director Masahiro Andō , the core staff, and the voice cast, plus a bonus pinup featuring the gorgeous cover art.

We also bring you the latest on the upcoming July anime lineup, Newtype 's top recommendations, and an inside look at the anime studios of today. To top it all off, a special Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- - poster is included as an exclusive bonus(※while supplies last)—only available here at the AX venue!

Newtype × CRUNCHYROLL

Crunchyroll News and Newtype magazine are collaborating once again this year for a summer 2026 special issue available for free at the Crunchyroll Booth at Anime Expo 2026 while supplies last. Gracing the cover is KADOKAWA has teamed up with Crunchyroll to create a one-of-a-kind 10th Anniversary Exclusive Artwork. The special issue will include exclusive art, interviews, and more on the latest series streaming on Crunchyroll . The magazine will feature insights from the cast and staff behind * Daemons of the Shadow Realm *, * Black Clover *, and other hit anime series, alongside messages from ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION and TK from Ling Tosite Sigure .

KADOKAWA ANIMATION × CRUNCHYROLL SPECIAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY COLLABORATION

To celebrate a decade of incredible anime milestones, KADOKAWA has teamed up with Crunchyroll to create a one-of-a-kind 10th Anniversary Exclusive Artwork.

This historic visual features beloved protagonists, such as Subaru & Emilia from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Kazuma & Aqua from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , and Atsushi & Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs , alongside Crunchyroll 's official mascots, Hime, Yuzu, & Sudachi, all holding up their hands to form the numbers "1" and "0" to represent the 10th anniversary. Fans will be thrilled to see this dream lineup standing together.

This stunning exclusive artwork will be featured prominently throughout Anime Expo 2026, and fans will have multiple ways to collect and experience it on-site.

1. Special Commemorative Uchiwa at 10th Anniversary Panel:Attendees of the KADOKAWA Anime 10th Anniversary Panel (Friday, July 3rd at 5:00 PM) will receive a complimentary traditional Japanese fan (Uchiwa) featuring the anniversary illustration.

2. Convention Center Mega Displays:Keep your eyes peeled! This monumental collaboration artwork will be featured as massive advertisements and banners displayed inside the Los Angeles Convention Center throughout the weekend.

KADOKAWA 'S GLOBAL MANGA & CREATOR INITIATIVE

As part of its ongoing expansion into the global comic market, KADOKAWA is thrilled to showcase the " KADOKAWA WORLD MANGA ATELIER" project at Anime Expo 2026. This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between talented international artists and the Japanese manga industry, supporting creators worldwide on their journey toward a professional debut.

https://kadokawaworldmanga.com/

Decoding Success: The Anatomy of Storytelling in Japanese Manga

Panel Description: Join KADOKAWA to launch your career as MANGA-KA! Legendary editor Hiroyuki Watanabe ( Evangelion , Sgt. Frog ) shares the core of hit-making and insights from approx. 2,000 global submissions. Master the DNA of manga at this panel and use our new online submission portal to aim for your professional debut!

Date: Saturday, July 4, from 10:30 AM - 11:20 AM

Location: 409AB

In addition to the panel, KADOKAWA will be conducting On-Site Portfolio Reviews throughout the convention week.

Location: BOOTH SH-2720

This is a rare, life-changing opportunity for aspiring comic artists, illustrators, and storytellers to have their artwork and storyboards reviewed face-to-face by professional Japanese manga editors. Editors will be on-site to provide constructive, direct feedback to help creators elevate their work to industry standards.

How to Participate: Apply from here https://kadokawaworldmanga.com/onsite/

KADOKAWA 'S GLOBAL SEARCH FOR THE NEXT BIG HIT

As part of its new global outreach to English-language writers worldwide, KADOKAWA is thrilled to host debut authors Frettiko & Kazesenken as special guests at the “Make Your Debut as an Author in Japan” Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2026.

Discover the inner workings of this groundbreaking project and learn how you can become the next globally published author, by joining KADOKAWA editor Satoshi Arima ( The Rising of The Shield Hero , Amagi Brilliant Park , Full Metal Panic! ) and our two guest authors at this special industry panel, including exclusive writing tips, audience Q&A sessions and further insight on how English writers can break into the Japanese market and have their stories published as a light novel —maybe even a manga or anime— in Japan.

PANEL DETAILS:

Panel Description: Ever dreamed of having your story published as a light novel —maybe even a manga or anime— in Japan? Join KADOKAWA editor Satoshi Arima ( The Rising of The Shield Hero , Full Metal Panic! ) and debut authors Frettiko & Kazesenken, to learn how English writers can break into the Japanese market through our upcoming contest.

Date: Sunday July 5th, from 1:45 PM - 3:05 PM

Location: 403AB

Official Panel Description: Ever dreamed of having your story published as a light novel —maybe even a manga or anime— in Japan? Join KADOKAWA editor Satoshi Arima ( The Rising of The Shield Hero , Full Metal Panic! ) and debut authors Frettiko & Kazesenken, to learn how English writers can break into the Japanese market through our upcoming contest.

PANELISTS:

SATOSHI ARIMA

As the current editor-in-chief of KADOKAWA 's MF BOOKS editorial label, Satoshi Arima has worked as an editor of numerous light novel and manga titles, including major anime hits such as " Full Metal Panic! " and " The Rising of The Shield Hero ”. In 2025 he launched the "Global UGC Publishing Project", an outreach to foreign writers aiming to create new hits in both the Japanese and global markets.

FRETTIKO

As the author of "Isekai'd with My Dog, I'm Not the Hero! ?!", frettiko is the Grand Prize–winner of the ” MyAnimeList x Honeyfeed Writing Contest 2025 - THE ISEKAI presented by KADOKAWA ”. She is currently working with KADOKAWA editors to publish her novel in Japan, with a target release in 2027.

KAZESENKEN

Kazesenken is the author of the Honeyfeed webnovel “Why Kill? When Witches Can Be Tentacled!”. The novel has been picked up for light novel adaptation by KADOKAWA , as part of their global outreach to foreign writers, and he is currently working with KADOKAWA editors towards its scheduled publication in Japan.

About KADOKAWA 's Global UGC Publishing Project:

After KADOKAWA 's success growing light novel originated titles into legendary global anime franchises, such as: Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Sword Art Online , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation , Overlord and The Rising of The Shield Hero ; KADOKAWA launched the “Global UGC Publishing Project” in 2025. Through this project, KADOKAWA aims to discover new global storytelling talent from English-language webnovel platforms to adapt and publish them as Japanese light novels with the potential to become the next global hit.

As part of this vision, KADOKAWA partnered with MyAnimeList and Honeyfeed in Summer of 2025 to host the ” MyAnimeList x Honeyfeed Writing Contest 2025 - THE ISEKAI presented by KADOKAWA ” web novel writing contest. The contest drew an overwhelming response of 1,240 submissions from around the world. On February 9, 2026, KADOKAWA officially announced the three contest winners that are currently working together with KADOKAWA editors to publish their novels in Japan with a target book release in 2027.

More details about the project's upcoming contest will be announced very soon. Further details on the 2025 contest winning novels available from the sources below.

<Official Sources>

Official 2025 Contest Website: https://mhwc.myanimelist.net/202507/

Honeyfeed Contest HP: https://www.honeyfeed.fm/contests/myanimelist_x_honeyfeed_202507

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