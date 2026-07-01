The Summer 2026 Anime Preview Guide

Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they can handle, giving you alternate takes on almost every show.

The guide is ongoing, organized by series, and updated multiple times a day. Throughout the next two weeks, we'll be updating as often as possible with new perspectives on new episodes from our team of critics. New reviews will be posted as soon as they're written, with each critic's name being added to the roster beneath the show's title. Check back a couple of times every day during the guide, and you're likely to see new shows pop up with multiple takes to enjoy!

Please remember that this is a preview guide. It is designed to give you a taste of the first episode of a show with a preliminary opinion and a few thoughts on whether or not the show has potential. These are not intended to be blanket judgments of these series as a whole. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with 1 being the lowest.

This season, our Anime Preview Guide is expanding to include the first two episodes of every show and an expanded roster of critics. We hope you enjoy this more comprehensive version of the Anime Preview Guide!

This season's Anime Preview Guide is sponsored by Crunchyroll. You can see which anime are streaming on Crunchyroll by looking for the orange border around the image.

Any review that receives four stars or more from all participating reviewers is marked with a trophy sticker. If you want to quickly find the anime that wowed us, look for the sticker!