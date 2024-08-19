How would you rate episode 7 of

Episode 7 misses a host of golden opportunities in its rush to solve the latest conflict.

The primary issue is the manga club's ongoing major club status. It's a realistic issue in a show with many outlandish plot points and I appreciate that element. The three key issues are lack of membership, lack of proper paperwork, and lack of a teacher sponsor. Of those issues, I had hoped to see the low membership addressed first and involve meeting new students, and perhaps trying to interact with other kids who were not as invested in the cosplay scene/lifestyle. It could have added some texture to the interactions given how every character we have met thus far is fully and enthusiastically into cosplaying.

Instead, the episode revolved around Mayuri becoming the club sponsor. This is fine, of course, as it was an issue that needed to be dealt with. My issue is that Mayuri is also a huge cosplay fan, deeply involved in the scene herself, and already a super fan of Ririsa in secret. That seems like a bunch of missed opportunities in a row. This would have been a golden opportunity to have the kids explain to a teacher why they are so passionate about their hobby, what it means to them and how it connects them to others, and so on. It also would have been great to have a teacher who is reluctant or doesn't understand what all the fuss is about but slowly comes around and appreciates what the club is striving for. Instead, Mayrui might as well be another student for all her behavior shows. In theory, there were some conflicts with her stepping away from the cosplay life, so perhaps there is a chance to turn this around. Despite that, there is a chance that things could become more interesting in the future, so I'll hold out hope.

