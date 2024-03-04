How would you rate episode 9 of

There are many things to like about this episode of 7th Time Loop, but what I found particularly striking was the use of light and shadow. Those two elements play a subtle but outsize role in the action this week, with characters moving from one to the other to show their positions on current events or their relationships with each other. The clearest example is in the beginning, when Michel, Rishe's teacher in her third life as an alchemist, finds her in her herb garden. Michel is standing in the full afternoon sun, fully in the light as he makes his observations about Rishe's garden and talents, implying that he's hiding nothing. Rishe, meanwhile, is tending the garden in the shadow of the building, hidden from clear sight until she decides to step forward. While she's still in shadow, which also includes standing behind her two guards, she could be anyone, but after she chooses to step into the light, we can see that she's also chosen to present herself as she is to Michel. It's a declaration of her trust in him as much as it's anything else – she could have kept her true name a secret, not shared her nail polish recipe, or even refused to engage with him at all. But by revealing all of those things Rishe is both asking for Michel's support and making it clear that she's more of an ally to Coyolles than she might be expected to be, and that could have some real impact on the events unfolding.

Kyle and Arnold are also being set up as a light-and-shadow pair. Arnold's preference for wearing dark colors is a direct contrast to Kyle's pale shades, and even their coloring is opposite to each other, with the white-haired, pale-skinned Kyle contrasting with the dark-haired Arnold. Kyle has come to Galkhein to beg for Arnold's assistance for Coyolles, which he envisions coming in the form of military aid, but Arnold shoots that down very quickly, seeing through Kyle's promises with impressive rapidity. Although what Kyle offers could be seen as just an empty blandishment, he's very much in earnest with his request, and that contrasts with Arnold's communication style: he rarely reveals his true thoughts or plans, and Rishe is the only person who can consistently figure him out. (And that's because she's got six lives' worth of experience behind her.) To Kyle, Arnold is the embodiment of shadow, cloaking any potential help under a dark surface that adds a chill to the air.

Rishe, of course, is aware of all of this. It's difficult to think that she's not already brewing a plan, although it's clear from her body language that she was hoping that Kyle and Arnold would simply take a different path of their own volition. They seem not to have, and that's where Rishe's experience will likely come in: she's not only aware of what's slated to happen if Arnold still goes on a murderous rampage, but she's also gathering her allies from her previous loops. Michel represents a chance for change, most immediately in saving Kyle's life. But an alliance with him could go much further than that – if Arnold does go to war, Michel and Rishe could work behind the scenes to make things less deadly, or Michel could use his closeness with Rishe to poison Arnold. (Not that I think that would happen, but the flashback about everything being put on earth for a purpose could imply it as an option.) Michel becoming Rishe's teacher could also force diplomatic ties, which might tie Arnold's hands at least a little, especially given his deep attachment to his fiancée.

But just saving Kyle's life might be enough. Rishe's been combining all of the skills she perfected in her previous lives to become Super Rishe (that hunting skill of zeroing in on prey is another great use of light and shadow in this episode), and maybe that's why she went through so many loops in the first place. It takes a lot of knowledge to save the world, and it just may be that she's finally gotten everything she needs to move past the cycle of reincarnation.

