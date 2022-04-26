How would you rate episode 1 of

A Couple of Cuckoos ?

Episode 1, “You're Going to Be My Boyfriend” is a fascinating premiere. It's premised on the question, “What would happen if some nurses made a MASSIVE mistake that resulted in potentially comedic consequences instead of trauma?”

Now, how does it answer this question? The answer is relationships.

But let's backtrack because there's a lot between that, including an ABSOLUTE BANGER of an OP by Yoshioka Kiyoe that had me hyped to get to know the cast and see how things will probably play out over the next three months of my time with this series.

Our protagonists are thus: studyholic Nagi Umino and pretty-girl Erika Amano. Like cuckoos, both have been effectively storked by hospital mismanagement. And side note: no one rectified this until sixteen years in which is just buckwild, but roll with it because I don't sense this'll really ever get examined in any depth. Plus, it's not the point: handwave it and let the mild drama of things just kind of be. It's really the best way to get cozy with our protags while also kind of vibing with the chill romcom antics of what could be a 2020s Toradora! -esque series, if it dares.

And that's really what I liked about this premiere: it's incredibly low-stakes. I can see how things are going to play out between odd couple Nagi and Erika, who share a common bond of being mixed up like they're in a made-for-TV Disney flick. While tried and true, it generated some pretty good character moments that establish exactly who Nagi and Erika—raised in two very different class situations as evidenced by a quite comical shopping trip and ensuing fight—and who they'll probably be over the course of twelve episodes. And I have to admit, it's enough to keep me on the hook and curious, largely because of the plot twist that their respective parents throw in at the end. Naturally, there's definitely going to be some bumps in the proverbial road (i.e. other cute girls) that come in the way of a future filled with I do's, but I'm pretty sure I'm rooting for Nagi and Erika from jump.

A Couple of Cuckoos ' premise is unrealistically wacky in a pleasant “lean into it” kind of way. The cast is likable enough, and it's a genuinely pretty show. It's also actually funny in a way that reminds me of Wotakoi and Tonikawa —you'll hear me reference both of these for my coverage of Shikimori as well—the blend of tropes from that shared genre all combine to make Parent Trap , but in Japanese and with no familial blood between our would-be couple.

I don't necessarily think I'll have a lot to say about A Couple of Cuckoos other than “it's really nice,” I like that things are simple and straightforward. I like that the “twist” is so cozy and tried and true. Give me all the wacky romcom hijinks you can, A Couple of Cuckoos . I'm sure that I'll be more than eager to gobble them up in what may be the most laid-back season I've had since the start of the decade, and that's a real treat in the midst of it all.

A Couple of Cuckoos is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Mercedez is a JP-EN translation and localization light novel editor & proofreader/QA, pop culture critic, and a journalist who, when not writing for ANN, writes for Anime Feminist, where they're a staff editor. They're also a frequent cohost on the Anime Feminist Podcast, Chatty AF. This season, they're falling in love with Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie and A Couple of Cuckoos . When they're not writing and reviewing, you can find them on their Twitter or on their Instagram where they're always up to something.