©GidoAmagakure, KODANSHA/'A Galaxy Next Door' Production Committee

I have concluded that this show is, with apologies to Mashle , like a cream puff. It has just enough substance to make it feel real, but when you stop to consider it: it's just a soft, sweet experience. That can backfire at times, and I think that if this weren't airing in the same season as Insomniacs After School , Skip and Loafer , and My Clueless First Friend (all emotionally intelligent and sweet stories with solid duos), it might have stood out more. While there's nothing overtly wrong with these two episodes, the balance of sweetness to substance isn't quite right, making them a fleeting sugar high rather than something more.

That's a very big “your mileage may vary” statement. A Galaxy Next Door is moving at an astounding rate for an anime (or manga) romance. These two episodes hit at least three major signposts along its well-worn path: the introduction to a deceased relative, the inevitable cold, and the Christmas date. The first is, for my money, the most rewarding because it not only reminds us of Ichiro's close bond with his younger siblings but also showcases how well Goshiki fits into their dynamic. Machi and Fumio are all in on her joining them at the cemetery to visit their father's grave, which says something about how fondly they view her, both as a fixture in their lives and as their older brother's girlfriend. That Ichiro isn't immediately in on the enthusiasm isn't because he doesn't want her to come; instead, the implication seems to be that he isn't sure how Machi and Fumio will feel about it. After all, it's a very personal—and arguably private—thing they're doing. He also seems to be a little embarrassed about letting Chibi-chan know they're dating, which frankly shows an astounding amount of awareness for a romance hero because it implies that he knows she has a crush on him.

This all stands in stark contrast to the reveal in episode eight that Goshiki hasn't contacted her parents since she left the island. (Other people, yes, but she seems to have asked them not to tell Mom and Dad.) There's a lot to unpack with that tidbit of information; we know she's elated to be dating Ichiro and is blissfully living the shoujo romance dream, but she has reservations about how her parents, and perhaps her “people,” will feel about the subject. Part of this may stem from Ichiro knowing the secret of her stinger. But it could also be because she's a princess, and he's "just" a manga creator and landlord raising his two younger siblings alone. In other words, as much of a commoner as they come, and based on what we've seen of Goshiki's mother, she is unlikely to welcome Ichiro as her prospective son-in-law. She has seemingly gone out of her way to raise her daughter above the clouds, so to speak, so seeing her in a relationship with someone so down-to-earth could be a major problem in paradise.

That's what we're expected to be concerned about at the end of episode eight, although admittedly, it pales a bit beside the cuteness of the first kiss. (They had my vote as the least likely couple to kiss in public.) It somewhat points to the underlying issue with the series, which is any heavier plot elements brushed aside in favor of focusing on the fluff. Honestly, it's not a bad problem because this story excels in delivering cuteness. Also, if I was slightly annoyed at Goshiki following Ichiro back to his dad's grave, where he might have wanted a private moment, it was made up for by his words shortly after. It will be interesting to see if episode nine pivots into something more serious, and if it can sustain that tone.

A Galaxy Next Door is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.