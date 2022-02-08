How would you rate episode 5 of

Episode 4, “I Want to Learn Lots” keeps the good times rolling with new student Ohkuma Minoru, a girl fascinated with all things fauna and nature. She is, like so many children in Japan: deeply invested in bugs to a curious, earnest extent. It's a perfect way to immediately establish her character as being just as dedicated to a specific thing as Komichi, and serves as the immediate plot link to connect both girls post-OP.

From Minoru's perspective, Komichi is curious. She's a girl that lives life without a care: or perhaps, she's a girl that lives life with care at the center, unafraid of the natural world, including when a Japanese rat snake makes it way into the school. And she's also a girl that catalogues her life and the world around her, which is something she and Minoru have in common. Only Komichi isn't good at doing this in secret. She's a bit too overt about things, and tends to meddle: unlike Minoru, she interferes directly in the observable word, whether that's by directly lifting up a shorter student so they can reach the top row on a vending machine or eavesdropping on a private conversation. She just can't help it.

And yet it's this overt nature -this tendency to get right into the mix- that makes Komichi such a likable “heroine” at this point. It's what makes her so delightful and so charming. That is until she sneezes while she and co-researcher Minoru are hiding, resulting in her knocking Minoru into another student's breasts where she promptly gets stuck. So, mostly charming: enough that the rest of the episode, which is really a deep dive into how two young girls view the world, is still enjoyable.

Thus far, Akebi's Sailor Uniform has been interesting. Its premiere starts off with a lot of Content™ that certainly sets the show up to grow into being something very different. And yet now, it's leaning in the direction of being the gorgeous, thoughtful slice-of-life series it hinted at being. Episode 5 is blessedly bereft of the sexual content (99% of it, at least) that plagued the first fourth of the series. Now, it's this go-nowhere series that's deeply invested in what it means to be coming of age in middle school, a time more fraught and frenetic than senior high. And yet that go-nowhere quality is exactly what I want. It's a fascinating study about being a (cis) girl in the countryside trying to well, figure out who you might potentially want to become over the next three years.

Episode 5 soundly shifts Akebi into “pretty good” territory, following Komichi through vignettes that make the mundane magnificent and the everyday extraordinary. While not perfect -the episode is quite sluggish in a few sections- it's a sweet tale, and while it's not necessarily going to make the same impact as some of Winter 2022's other offerings, I do think that this story has the potential to make this season much less lonely, and honestly isn't that enough of a reason for a beautiful series like this to exist?

There's truly something beautiful about witnessing Komichi and Minoru's friendship this episode: a special something that wasn't present in Kei or Touko's episodes. Perhaps it's because this episode is so full of the foibles of youth: perhaps it's because Komichi is just so darn charming that you can't help but like the kid. Whatever it is, I'd like a heaping helping as we head into the remainder of the show. Call me optimistic, but I'm really looking forward to seeing Komichi grow her small, sprawling world a bit more each Sailor Suit Sundays.

