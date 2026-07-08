An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess Anime Series Review

I know, I know, it's yet another “reincarnated as an otome game villainess” anime. It seems we get at least one or two every season, so shouldn't the formula be getting stale by now? So went my thought process anyway, and I almost skipped out on this wonderful show as a result of my fatigue regarding this strange micro-genre. After the wonderful I'm in Love with the Villainess , I thought I'd experienced everything positive this story type had to offer, but I'm happy to say I was wrong, and thank you to my online friends who wouldn't shut up about how good this show was. I admit it, guys, for once, you were right.

Several aspects elevate Observation Log well above its myriad peers. For one, it's a compact story with a definitive beginning, middle, and extremely satisfying end. Yes, I'm aware there's a print sequel series to the original novel duology, but this adaptation stands alone exceptionally well on its own two sturdy narrative legs. Its second strength is in its strong primary characters, and its laser-focus on developing their motivations and personalities. Although there's a large supporting cast, they never get in the way of the main couple or their trials; the plot isn't diluted by filler or pointless digressions.

Bertia is an absolute delight, and just about the least villainous villainess in the whole genre. She tries so hard to fit the mold of a scheming, Machiavellian antagonist, but she's too sweet and kind to succeed, especially when the actual “heroine” character is horribly selfish and deluded. Pink-haired Heronia Inderon takes her heroine role so seriously that she blunders into yandere territory and seems unable to accept the difference between reality and her memories of the game she played in her previous life. Fascinatingly, both Bertia and Heronia have been iseakai-d into the world of an otome game, and both are doing their damnedest to make the world follow the proscribed plotline. Heronia reminds me a lot of Terenezza Hopkins from May I Ask for One Final Thing? , but I think this is the better show overall.

Where Heronia differs from Bertia is in her motivations. Bertia only wants what is the absolute best for her beloved prince, even at great cost to herself, as she believes he can only live a fulfilling life by breaking their engagement and marrying another woman. She's utterly selfless, willing to sacrifice her own happiness for his. Heronia, by comparison, is motivated by what she feels she is owed, and that's Prince Cecil's eternal devotion. Cecil, of course, has zero interest in this bizarre girl who declares she's his destined partner, and she becomes ever more unhinged each time he dismissively spurns her, leading to an extremely tense, dramatic public confrontation.

It's the really fun dynamic between the central trio that keeps the show bounding along so entertainingly. Bertia's easy to root for because she's so hopelessly adorable, and we can wholly understand why a prince like Cecil might find her at first amusing and then as someone to love wholeheartedly. Cecil's so cool and detached he's practically sociopathic, but Bertia awakens something in him that helps him to consider the needs of others and to grow as a person. A particularly effective later episode gives him a glimpse of what would have been in store for him had he not accepted Bertia into his heart, and the alternate world line is chilling.

Observation Log succeeds because although it's full of hilarious moments derived from the loopy character interactions, it takes its central drama and high stakes seriously. I never expected to be this emotionally invested in an otome game-adjacent plot, yet the final few episodes wrung tears from this old cynic's eyes on more than a few occasions.

Aesthetically, it's a brightly-colored and attractive show, with character designs more than a little reminiscent of those from the anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko . Prince Cecil especially reminds me of Aqua with his tortured emotional expressions and haunted eyes. Character designer Miki Matsumoto worked as animation director on Oshi no Ko 's first season, so I wonder if that's related? The extended cast all conform quite tightly to established otome game tropes, color-coded hairstyles and all, but that's completely fine, considering the context.

Opening song La Fleur by Airi Miyakawa is an upbeat bop, accompanied by some super-cute visuals, and I never skipped listening to it even once. Ending theme Magic by RLOEVO is wistfully romantic and emotional, a perfect balance to the more energetic opener.

Even if you're all isekai-d or villainess-ed out, I still think it's worth giving Observation Log a chance. I've no hesitation in proclaiming it one of the very best in its genre. Surprisingly emotional, with strong characters and genuinely amusing comedy, don't miss out on Cecil and Bertia's unconventional love story.