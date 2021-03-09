How would you rate episode 9 of

Princess Fine continues to chase Arrow, Shu, and the others, but Prax leaps into the action promising to end them herself. Prax and Back Arrow began to battle in their Briheights, but in his weakened form he is no match for her. Just as Prax is about to take care of our heroes, Dr. Sola arrives on a hoverbike and stops her. Sola reveals that he is Prax's brother, and in fact is the one who caused the Princess's current predicament. He uses a flashbang to cover their retreat and they go underground.

At a safe house, Dr. Sola reveals his history as a former member of the Kingdom of Lutoh, and his real name: Werner Conrad. Years ago, when Princess Fine was much younger, she and Prax were hang-gliding. Dr. Sola shot at them with a crossbow and nearly killed them both. It was an accident, but the damage was done. Prax tried to poison him, and he fled the kingdom.

Meanwhile, in Rekka the Prime Minister Tae is in dire straits. The Emperor takes away his title and his holdings, stripping him to nothing. Additionally, the Emperor challenges a captured Briheight pilot who is a general from the Lustar Emirates. He resoundingly defeats the general with his exploding whip weapon, then declares war on Lutoh. Princess Fine reveals her other persona in public and cackles with glee at the coming challenge.

In the words of the wise philosopher Random Futurama Military Recruiter: War Were Declared.

Back Arrow is picking up steam with this episode. I've mentioned before that the political dimension isn't exactly complex, but there was enough there that things can be engaging. In another nod to deft writing, a relatively simple binary political situation between two powers has yielded rather engaging results. There is just enough texture to each of these powers to create a fascinating little interplay between not only the political entities themselves but the warring sub-factions within each one. Rekka being much different after Shu and Kai's break and the introduction of the new minister, as well as Lutoh's dark secret in Princess Fine and those loyal to covering for her. Toss in the Granedger crew caught in the crossfire and the various minor states milling about, and there's enough cracks showing that plenty of mecha chaos in the episodes to come.

Prax continues to be a favorite as well. Not only is she really the first major challenge that Back Arrow has had, I dig the entire vibe her character has. As an avid fan of works like Rose of Versailles , I was eating up the entire sub-plot with Prax and Werner. Courtly melodrama, near-fatal misunderstandings, poisoning attempts, it's all there. Plus Prax has more than a few visual and thematic parallels with Oscar de Jarjayes - what can I say, I'm a mark.

I'm amped for what the next few chapters have in store vis-a-vis dramatic mecha fights while castles burn in the background.

