BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Part 1

This is not the first time that Kazushi Hagiwara 's BASTARD!! series was adapted in animated form. Many longtime anime fans might remember the OVA series from the early 90s which I would recommend checking out—we even put out a video highlighting its appeals. While there are definitely some things that Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy lack when compared to the OVA , its distinct, more streamlined, and self-aware narrative can be charming all on its own. BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- is a perfect encapsulation of the visual styles and tropes embodied by a lot of anime during the late 80s and early 90s, so if you're looking for a throwback to that period, then this series is right up your alley.

BASTARD!! 's character designs exhibit a lot of exaggerated curves, sharp edges, and defined muscles to the point where they almost seem specifically designed for the purpose of being shown off without clothing, which happens pretty frequently—it's clear that gratuitous sex and violence are intended as a selling point here. It's unfortunate, then, that the show is also weirdly restrained in that regard; while there is technically nudity in almost every single episode, it does that classic anime thing of having other things obscure the characters' private bits. Sometimes the show can get away with showing something obscene without explicitly waving it in your face, but other times it feels like they're not even trying to hide that they're not willing to show certain things on screen. Probably the most obvious example of this is when the main character, Dark Schneider, walks around naked with dark shadows and shading covering up his genitals, despite the fact that he will actively draw attention to them. I don't know whether such censorship is a network mandate or if it's a decision by the studio itself, and I'm not saying that uncensored, full-frontal nudity is necessary in order for a show to be good. However, BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- clearly wants to be an extravagant well of violent and sexual wish-fulfillment, so it's kind of weird that it's not allowed to be more extreme with its depictions of those scenarios.

Another reason why this stands out so much is because it conflicts with how unabashedly over-the-top some of the characters are. The main highlight is definitely Dark Schneider himself, who will very much make or break this show for you. There is no question whatsoever that he is an arrogant, lust-filled, and deceitful man who feels entitled to a point where he can get away with whatever he wants. A good chunk of the story's momentum is predicated on how much of a chad this guy is, from his overwhelming amount of power to his ability to make any woman he comes across fall for him. The show is very playful with his role in the story, making it clear that he is not a good person while simultaneously breaking the fourth wall to admit to the audience that he is the “handsome hero” that is supposed to say of the day. In a lot of ways, he is the perfect litmus test for the show; if you enjoy his rather entertaining boastfulness and overwhelming charisma, then it's easy to go along for the ride with most of Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy. However, if you find his actions distasteful, then it might be difficult to get into some of the admittedly dated humor and more questionable story directions.

That is probably the biggest slight against the show. It's impressive to see adaptations of older works with a modern-day coat of paint, but it's also hard to appreciate a lot of those dated tropes through a modern lens. Personally, I was able to have just enough fun with the antics, the over-the-top characters, and the well-animated finishing moves to get me through these 13 episodes, but I would be lying if I said that it was all entertaining. While the interactions between Dark Schneider, his primary love interest, and some of the villains are genuinely fun and exciting, the majority of the other characters are very one note. Sometimes the show takes advantage of that in a very self-aware way, and I do think the spirited voice acting in both versions helps mask how shallow things really are. But similar to the sex and violence, other characters don't go far enough with their gimmicks or simple personality traits as I think they should be. Even the whole idea of every woman Dark Schneider comes across falling for him while also being a virgin starts to wear thin towards the end despite arguably being one of the show's main selling points.

Thankfully, Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy's powerful soundtrack is able to pick up the slack in the plot and characterization. It genuinely feels like I'm watching a Dungeons and Dragons game on a giant stage, with heavy-metal music hyping up every role and spell attack. The heavy drums and guitar riffs are the perfect backdrop to some of the signature moves and explosive battles. While the show's directing can be a bit simple, the animation quality ramps up for those big climactic battles with massive explosions and spell effects, almost as if it's hiding in wait to accompany that exciting soundtrack. If it wasn't already apparent with the character and location names in the synopsis, the original author was a big fan of heavy metal music, so it's nice that the show made it a point to stick to its roots.